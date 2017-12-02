Lining up for the knockout punch: House Panel readying more witnesses to bolster impeach case against Sereno

Lawyer Lorenzo Gadon likened the impeachment case he filed against Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno to a boxing match. And with the recent developments at the House Committee on Justice proceedings seen as telling blows against the chief magistrate, will Gadon score a big knockout in the days to come?

Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, chairman of the House Committee on Justice, said the testimony of SC Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro “solidified” the allegations against Sereno.

“We only tackled two issues, and these show that Gadon’s complaint has basis,” the lawmaker said.

According to Umali, only the resignation of the Chief Magistrate will stop his committee from conducting hearings on her impeachment complaint.

Umali, citing the 1987 Constitution, said, “Impeachment is an extraordinary power granted by the Constitution to the House of Representatives through the Committee on Justice.”

“[However,] let us not treat the current proceeding as a full-blown impeachment trial. Let us not deprive the Senate of their constitutional mandate to sit as the impeachment court. We are currently [acting as] investigating prosecutors determining whether there is probable cause that an impeachable ground exists to remove the Chief Justice from office,” he said.

‘Grossly unprocedural’

During the impeachment proceedings, De Castro backed allegations that Sereno issued a resolution inconsistent with the decision of the court en banc.

De Castro said Sereno not only unilaterally issued Administrative Order (AO) 175-2012, but that it was also inconsistent with the Court’s 2006 decisions pertaining to the creation of the Regional Court Administration Office in Region 7 (RCAO-7).

The allegation was among the grounds that Gadon cited in support of the charge for culpable violation of the Constitution he mentioned in his impeachment complaint against Sereno.

Also, De Castro said the Chief Justice’s decision issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the proclamation of the Coalition of Association of Senior Citizens party-list was “grossly unprocedural.”

For his part, Gadon said: “De Castro’s testimony confirmed everything that I have stated in my complaint.”

But lawyer Jojo Lacanilao, member of Sereno’s defense team, said De Castro did not solidify Gadon’s allegations, noting: “[witnesses] have no evidence to prove that the Chief Justice committed an impeachable offense.”

Umali admitted that “it’s too early to determine probable cause, as the committee still has to hear several witnesses.”

Umali added that other SC justices had expressed willingness to shed light on the allegations of Gadon.

“We’re trying to determine now if this would provide us with enough grounds for impeachment. Too soon to weigh in all the testimonies given. There are many other witnesses that we would call in,” Umali said.

“I would like to emphasize that the proceedings before this committee is not yet the trial proper. The present proceeding is akin to a preliminary investigation in the determination of probable cause, and not the trial itself. The trial is in the Senate sitting as the impeachment court,” he added.

Resource persons

The list of invited resource persons of the committee includes: De Castro, Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, Clerk of Court Felipa Anama, SC Public Information Chief Theodore Te, Deputy Clerk of Court En Banc Anna-Li Gombio, Technical Working Group chairman Jocelyn Fabian, chief judicial staff officer Charlotte Labayani, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, Associate Justice Noel Tijam, UP College of Law President and concurrent Dean Danilo Concepcion, Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Cesar Dulay, Executive Officer of the Judicial Bar Council lawyer Annaliza Ty-Capacite and former Associate Justice Arturo Brion.

The complaint filed by Gadon contains four grounds, including corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes. The complaint also alleged 27 acts constituting the offenses charged against the Chief Justice.

Current score

The committee is now in the process determining probable cause on the impeachment complaint against Sereno.

After the determination of probable cause, the articles of impeachment will be created and will be transmitted to the plenary for approval. The lower chamber needs 196 votes, or two-thirds of all of its members, before the articles could be sent to the Senate that will act as an impeachment court.

The justice committee has already covered several allegations under the ground of culpable violation of the Constitution, including: