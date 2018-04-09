‘Let’s honor the sacrifices of our World War ll heroes’

The Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines asked Filipinos on Monday to always honor the sacrifices made by veterans who fought during the last world war as they joined the country in celebrating the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Monday.

“Let us continue to celebrate and commemorate the valor and gallantry of our World War II veterans. Let us perpetuate the memory of their deeds to be emulated by future generations of Filipinos,” Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said in a brief message.

While the country remembers the deeds of those who died fighting the war, Lorenzana said it must also accord the same to still-living Filipino war veterans.

“Let us honor those who are still with us, for pretty soon, they will all be gone,” he said.

On the other hand, the military conveyed its greatest respect and admiration to the war veterans who struggled to free the country from invading forces.

“We remember the sacrifices of our veterans, their bravery and their selfless dedication to the country’s defense. Through their gallantry, we were able to show the determination of Filipinos to stand against overwhelming odds,” the military said through its public affairs office chief, Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia.

“The deeds of heroism and ideals of our world war veterans will always be inculcated in the minds of our current soldiers who exhibit in their own actions the same fervor and willingness to defend our country and our people.”

Garcia said that, like the old soldiers, the younger generations of soldiers are also fighting to free the country from “modern day” enemies and threats.

“We also salute our current crop of Filipino soldiers whose courage and selfless service have been proven in recent events against terrorists and violent extremists,” he said.

The commemoration of the 76th Araw ng Kagitingan was held in Bataan with Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea reading the message of President Duterte, who flew to China to attend a regional forum.