Lenten cease-fire

DEFENDING champion San Miguel Beer and Magnolia take a much-needed break from their Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup Finals showdown during Lent—a time for resting their weary minds and muscles as they observe one of the most important Catholic traditions.

The series was reduced to a best-of-five after the Beermen held fort and tied the series at 1-1 with a 92-77 victory on Palm Sunday.

It was the Beermen’s turn to reverse the tables in Game Two. The three-time all-Filipino conference champions blew a 20-point lead and absorbed a 103-105 beating in the series opener last Friday.

In Game Two, the Beermen made sure about the victory, with Arwind Santos providing the knockout blows in the fourth period.

The protagonists return to action on April 1, with the hope that the long break rejuvenates their weary bodies—and not to turn rusty from a six-day respite.

“We will give them rest. But we will also use it to strategize for Game Three. We tied the series and the coming games are sure to be harder,” San Miguel Head Coach Leo Austria said.

Austria drew well-rounded effort from his starters, with Santos leading the charge with 24 points he built around six triples. He also had eight rebounds and two blocks.

As Magnolia kept its grand plan of shackling June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter and Alex Cabagnot filled up the void with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Always a force underneath, the 6-foot-10 Fajardo finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

“We learned our lessons from our loss in Game One. The players showed their will to win,” Austria said.

Hotshots Coach Chito Victolero, on the other hand, admitted they fell short in Game Two.

“We will try to match their energy,” Victolero said.

Magnolia drew 18 points from Mark Barroca and 13 from Paul Lee. They pulled within seven, 68-75, early in the final quarter—the closest they could get to as San Miguel went berserk once again.

“It’s better to give the players a rest. We’ve been playing almost every other day for three weeks,” Victolero added.