Legazpi City grandma, 102, receives P100,000 cash gift

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD) has awarded a P100,000 cash gift to a centenarian here who will celebrate her 102nd birthday this month.

Myla Cruz, DSWD social welfare assistant, together with Wilfredo Intia, president of the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, handed over the cash gift and a plaque of recognition to Magdalena Barcela Serrano at the Osca office inside the City Hall compound here on July 5.

“Serrano was born on July 28, 1916, in Barangay Bonga at the northern portion of this city. She has normal blood pressure, normal blood sugar and not yet taking any maintenance medicine or vitamins. She can even walk on her own with the aid of a wooden stick,” Isabela Barcela, 67, daughter of Magdalena, said in an interview.

Isabela said she and her sister Senecia have remained single and are taking care of their mother. Magdalena has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The secrets of her mother’s longevity, Isabela said, include eating fruits, such as bananas and oranges, drinking Ensure milk, regular exercise and not dwelling on problems.

“She always prays and says good morning to the Lord Jesus Christ,” she added.

Isabela said that, on February, her mother also received P50,000 from the provincial government of Albay and P30,000 from the city government of Legazpi.

She said all the money that her mother received, amounting to P180,000, will be deposited in a bank, to be used for her health care.