RICCI RIVERO broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his status at De La Salle and told reporters on Tuesday that he is “on leave” as a Green Archer.

“As of now, that’s our status with the team—we’re on a leave of absence in training but I still attend classes every day. I am still with La Salle,” Rivero said on Monday during a lull in the national basketball cadets’ practice at the Meralco Gym.

Rivero, his brother Prince and Brent Paraiso were at the center of the controversy when news broke out over the weekend that they were dropped from the De La Salle roster.

But De La Salle management was quick to clarify issues and in an official statement, said the Riveros and Paraiso opted to go on leave because of conflicts with team policies on commercial endorsements.

“This will allow the players to focus on the games and team practices without any restrictions,” the De la Salle statement said. “In this connection, team members Prince Rivero, Ricci Rivero, and Brent Paraiso have requested to go on leave from the basketball team to honor their contractual obligations to their existing endorsements.”

The school’s policy on commercial endorsements was released only recently.

Rivero, who appeared in his first Monday practice with the Gilas Pilipinas cadets pool for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, said that they still attend classes at De La Salle every day.

Rivero said that they were shocked with new policy.

“I was really surprised because we were expecting to focus for next season because of what happened to our team and we have a new coach [Louie Gonzales],” said Rivero, an endorser of Titan, Gatorade, Cherry Mobile and Aquafina.

“La Salle, suddenly, has a new policy prohibiting endorsements and all—but even before I already signed [endorsement] contracts.”

“So I asked our coaches if it’s okay for us to take a leave for now because it would create conflict with the brands I signed with,” Rivero, Season 80’s Most Improved Player and a Mythical Five member added.