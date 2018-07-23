Leadership struggle in House delays Duterte’s Sona

By Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz BusinessMirror and Filane Mikee Cervantes, PNA

A LEADERSHIP struggle in the House of Representatives has delayed the normally punctual proceedings leading up to the delivery of the President’s State of the Nation Address, with President Duterte left seated in a holding room with Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, who was supposedly ousted by 147 members of the House and replaced by former President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Arroyo was seen on national TV ascending the platform where the two Congress leaders sit with the President for the Sona rites, and then later taking her oath as Speaker, just seven minutes before the Sona should have started at 4pm.

About two minutes after she took her oath, TV footage showed Duterte disembarking from his chopper at the Batasan grounds, and welcomed by Alvarez, who sources said was apparently not yet aware he had been ousted.

At posting time, delivery of Duterte’s third Sona was already 27 minutes delayed, leading to speculation that the pro-Alvarez bloc was challenging the leadership grab by the pro-Arroyo camp.

Earlier, lawmakers allied with Arroyo circulated a manifesto of support to endorse her as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We, the elected members of the House of Representatives of the 17th Congress, in the interest of providing a more dynamic legislature attuned with the times and the needs of the people, have formed a coalition, to endorse and support the election of our colleague, REPRESENTATIVE GLORIA MACAPAGAL-ARROYO, as SPEAKER of the House of Representatives,” the manifesto read.

The manifesto stressed that a “credible and competent” House leadership would be needed “to guide and steer the national debate towards a resolution” of critical issues involving the future structure and framework of the government, referring to the proposed federalism shift.

It also noted that a pro-active legislative agenda is also needed to “safeguard the nation’s economic growth and secure the safety of our people” as the Duterte administration reaches the mid-point of its term.

“It is in consideration of these grave concerns that we believe, that the House of Representatives, and the nation, will benefit from the experience, competence, sobriety, steady, and unifying leadership of FORMER PRESIDENT and REPRESENTATIVE GLORIA MACAPAGAL-ARROYO as SPEAKER of the House of Representatives,” it read.

Earlier in the day, the House of Representatives abruptly adjourned its session until 4 p.m. without ratifying the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

It was reported that the ouster plot against Alvarez was also expected to happen at the session.

In an interview following the session adjournment, Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali said Alvarez remains the House Speaker.

“I suppose so, until the position is declared vacant and we make a vote on that, then he stays,” Umali said.

Duterte’s allies said the ouster move has the support of the President’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who earlier had a spat with Alvarez. when the former called the latter part of the opposition after she formed the regional political party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

Bangsamoro law a casualty

As tensions arise with the plot to unseat Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, the House of Representatives adjourned its session on Monday without ratifying the bicameral conference committee report on the Organic law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

This, after Deputy Majority Leader Rimpy Bondoc moved to adjourn the session until 4pm for the third Sona. Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu quickly acted on Bondoc’s motion despite objections from Camarines Sur Rolando Andaya.

Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin said the lower chamber was not able to push through the BOL ratification with the botched attempt to oust Alvarez.

“The problem is, the administration’s supermajority is split, they don’t know what to do [but] the consequence is the [ratification of] the BOL due to intramural within the administration. It is very clear the intramural is between President’s daughter and Speaker Alvarez. Unfortunately, the casualty is the BOL,” Villarin said.

Some lawmakers have admitted that President’s daughter Sara Duterte asked their support to oust Alvarez.

Earlier, Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas of Ilocos Norte said the lower chamber would ratify the BOL at the opening of the third regular session for President Duterte to sign the measure into law before his SONA. The Senate has already ratified the BOL on Monday.

When asked if the Bangsamoro measure was set aside to ensure the speakership of Alvarez, Umali said the Speaker would rather “face it head on. I don’t think they would do that (set aside BOL) just to make room for another day for the Speaker.”

Prioritize

Meanwhile, amid the move to oust him, Alvarez still asked members of the House of Representatives to prioritize Charter change during its third and last regular session of the 17th Congress.

In his speech at the start of the regular session, Alvarez urged lawmakers to support the anti-political dynasty provision proposed by the Consultative Committee.

However, Alvarez also pushed for the removal of term limits for government officials once the Philippines shift to federal system of government.

“Let’s push for the self-executory anti-political dynasty provision – para rin wala nang pipilitin sa pamilya tumakbo kahit ayaw naman talaga – but I propose that term limits be removed,” he said.

He added these dynasties proliferated becuse of “unintended effects” of imposing term-limits.

According to Alvarez, the 1987 Constitution is one of the most extractive institutions that has robbed the rest of the Philippines of its chance to fully realize its potential for growth and development.

“They posit that people are the center of the problem and charters are inconsequential. Hence, no need to change the Constitution. This position is untenable,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez, meanwhile, said the House would carefully consider three drafts proposing Charter changes, which include: the draft of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, the draft by PDP-Laban Federalism Institute, and the draft from the Consultative Committee.