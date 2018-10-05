Le Tour celebrates 10th year with five-stage race in 2019

EL JOSHUA CARINO will have to summon more power from his legs when he defends his crown in the Le Tour de Filipinas that will celebrate its 10th year in 2019 with a five-stage race and a bigger cast of 20 teams of five cyclists each.

The International Cycling Union (UCI), the world-governing body for cycling, has approved the request of LTdF organizer Ube Media Inc. for a five-stage race from the previous four days to mark the 10th year of the event that has molded two other Filipino champions—Baler Ravina in 2012 and Mark Galedo in 2014.

The UCI scheduled the 2019 LTdF on the Asia Tour calendar from February 17 to 21.

Carino, riding for Standard Insurance-Philippine Navy, joined 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines riders Ravina and Galedo in the LTdF honor roll after ruling last year’s race that returned with a Baguio City finish over treacherous Kennon Road.

The LTdF returns down south to Bicol for the 10th edition with majestic Mayon Volcano again serving as a picturesque backdrop.

The LTdF is the predecessor of the fabled Philippine Tour that started with the Manila-Vigan Race and evolved into the Tour of Luzon, Tour ng Pilipinas, Marlboro Tour, FedEx Express Tour of Calabarzon, Tour Pilipinas, Golden Tour and Padyak Pinoy.