Lawmakers want stiffer fines for labor contractors

By Butch Fernandez & Samuel P. Medenilla

STIFFER penalties await errant employers under a bill up for plenary deliberation and approval by Congress outlawing endo, or end-of-contract scheme, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor confirmed on Wednesday.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, committee chairman, told the BusinessMirror that the endo reform bill is set to be submitted for floor debates when the Senate reconvenes on May 15.

“We expect to present our committee report [for plenary consideration] when we resume our sessions,” Villanueva said, indicating it would include sanctions against erring employers, as a deterrent.

Asked to confirm if the committee report endorses stiff penalties for violators once the bill is enacted outlawing endo, the senator admitted it would include penal provisions against employers violating the law.

“If Senate Bill 1116 will be enacted into law, job contractors who engage in labor-only contracting will be slapped with a fine of P1 million to P10 million, and their operations could be preventively or permanently suspended,” Villanueva said via SMS.

The senator added: “If the job contractors fail to regularize their workers, they will have to pay indemnity and separation pay of P50,000 to each worker.”

In a separate statement, Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, a former labor secretary, suggested that “instead of railroading the process of amending the 1987 Constitution, Congress should prioritize the passage of measures to address the issue of endo, or labor-only contracting, expand health and social protection coverage, among others.”

Sen. Francis G. Escudero also prodded the Senate and the House of Representatives to pass a law ending contractualization and strengthening workers’ security of tenure, following President Duterte’s Labor Day executive order (EO) prohibiting illegal contracting and subcontracting.

In a separate statement, Escudero noted that “essentially, the Labor Code did not prohibit contractualization, but the Executive department can regulate it or prohibit it outright.”

The Senator said the law gives the Executive department the choice. “Now the President, perhaps, wants to tell Congress: if lawmakers want to ban endo, just ban it and don’t pass it on to us.”

Escudero added: “Essentially that’s what he [Duterte] is trying to do because as policy-makers, it is actually Congress’s job to determine the direction that any administration of the government should or will take.”

At the same time, he said the Labor Code has been amended several times by Congress, but its existing provision on contractualization has not been touched.

“So, perhaps, it is about time Congress indeed looks into it and decides once and for all whether it will be prohibited or we retain the same regime we have had for the past 40 years,” the senator said.

He noted that EO 51 issued by the President “may not have ended endo per se but provided certain rules and set off a policy direction along the line” which is a “big push to put an end to contractualization.” In fact, the senator said the government is “the biggest employer of contractual employees, both national and local.”

According to Escudero, “the problem here is the government itself is the number one violator, “having hired the biggest number of contractual workers and job orders in the entire country.”

The senator suggested that the government should “lead by example and fix the problem of contractualization in the public sector first, before slamming the private sector.”

Restricting contractualization

The Federation of Free Workers said on Tuesday it is ready to engage the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (NTIPC) to limit occupations which could be contracted out.

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Sonny Matula told the BusinessMirror via SMS that they are ready to block resolutions in the NTIPC from employers who want some occupations to be contracted out. “The FFW as a member of the NTIPC can use this provision to restrict [contractualization],” Matula said. “Regular work should not be contracted out.”

Matula is referring to Section 2 of EO 51, which states that “the Secretary of Labor and Employment may, by appropriate issuances, in consultation with the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council under Article 290 (c) of the Labor Code, as amended, declare activities which may be contracted out.”

Matula, who is one of the NTIPC members, welcomed the provision since it will promote tripartism as a means to resolve issues related to contractualization.

The NTIPC is the tripartite body, which acts as the policy recommending arm of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Its members are comprised by business heads and labor leaders appointed by the President.

Labor Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod said the current members of the NTIPC will be able to implement the provisions of EO 51.

Matula, however, contradicted Maglunsod in saying President Duterte needs to reconstitute the council since many of its members are no longer active.

Currently out of 20 representatives from labor groups in the NTIPC, only 14 are active. From the employer’s side, 17 of its 20 representative are active.

Partido Manggagawa (PM) Chairman Renato Magtubo, however, said it is unlikely the provision in EO 51 for NTIPC will work in favor of workers.

“In my opinion that power of the secretary to declare activities which may be contracted out became moot because in EO 51 the prohibition contained in title of Section 2 pertains only to illegal contracting or subcontracting practices. And these illegal practices are already defined by Article 106 [labor-only contracting] and DO [Department Order] 174 [cabo, in-house agency, etc.],” Magtubo said.