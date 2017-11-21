Lawmakers chastise BOI for failing to set clear rules for MVDP

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Board of Investments (BOI) to set clearer rules and regulations in implementing the Motor Vehicle Development Program (MVDP) to attract new industry players.

This after the House Committee on Ways and Means started its probe on the reported BOI move to cancel the authority granted to the Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (Hari) to participate in the MVDP, allegedly for failing to comply with requirements set under Executive Order (EO) 156.

During the hearing of the House Committee on Ways and Means, Deputy Speaker Party-list Rep. Sharon S. Garin of Aambis-OWA said the BOI’s seeming bias might discourage new but willing investors in the country’s car industry. “What you are doing is discouraging them from participating in the MVDP. It is quite disappointing,” Garin said.

Party-list Rep. Rodel M. Batocabe of Ako Bicol said the government should clarify the ambiguity in the implementation of rules and regulations of the MVDP.

According to Batocabe, a clearer regulation, which will govern the MVDP, will put the Philippines on a par with other Association of Southeast Asian Nations member-countries in terms of automotive manufacturing. “The BOI’s investment policy should be corrective, not punitive.”

“The BOI seems too eager to impose the extreme penalty of license cancellation, but did it consider what will happen to Hari’s employees and their families? What about the millions already invested by the company?” the lawmaker asked.

Rep. Manuel F. Zubiri of the Third District of Bukidnon said conflicting rules and regulations on investment will only push investors away.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo said the BOI has decided to cancel Hari’s license for allegedly lacking painting and welding activities in its assembly plant.

These “violations” disqualified Hari from the tax privileges extended under the program.

Under MVDP, incentives like reduced importation duties are given to car manufacturers that will bring in to the country completely knocked down kits or automobiles and have them assembled locally before they can be sold.

Hari Senior Technical Adviser Alex Cabrera said it is operating under the BOI authority granted under EO 877A, or the Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Development Program, which governs the manufacture of knocked-down vehicles. Cabrera said EO 877A is an amendment to EO 156.

According to Cabrera, Hyundai has already submitted all requirements to the BOI, including the technical license agreement with Hyundai Motors Corp. of Korea, showing Hari’s assembly process, including the complete list of knocked-down car parts and

components for importation.

“All these were received and approved by the BOI,” he added.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino ordered an ocular inspection on the assembly plant of Hari in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

On questioning by Rep. Prospero Pichay of the First District of Surigao del Sur, customs officials confirmed that Hari’s shipments consist of car parts in knocked-down condition, belying claims that the items being imported by the company were completely built vehicles.