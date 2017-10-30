Lawmaker wants theme parks to insure clients vs terrorism

A LAWMAKER has filed a bill to institutionalize safety measures and secure insurance to cover clients of theme parks or extreme sports facilities. This includes indemnifying clients who are injured or die due to natural calamities like a flood, or terrorist attacks.

In a statement, United Nationalist Alliance-Iligan City Rep. Frederick W. Siao said he has filed House Bill (HB) 6424, or the Leisure and Adventure Extreme Sports Safety and Insurance Act. The bill requires theme parks, adventure or extreme sports facilities to secure general liability insurance coverage for all their customers.

Penalties range from P100,000 to P500,000 on the first violation and between P400,000 to P1 million on subsequent violations. It was unclear, however, if the lawmaker wants the insurance policy made a prerequisite before local government units issue business permits to the theme-park/sports-facilities operator.

In his bill, the lawmaker said such venues or facilities secure insurance that covers injury, illness or death suffered by the client due to the following: “malicious and negligent act of another person, including the operator, the organizer or sponsor or any of its staff or employee; defective facility or amenity…; and force majeure, which includes earthquake, typhoon, flood, fire, war, terrorist attack or other unforeseen event, the happening or consequence of which may not be prevented or avoided.”

Insurance experts around the world have classified terrorism insurance as a complicated product, mainly because terrorist attacks are difficult to predict, and a payout on claims could potentially wipe out an insurance company’s business.

It is only the United States where commercial property and liability insurers are required to offer businesses terrorism insurance because of its Terrorism Risk Insurance Act (TRIA). The TRIA, a mechanism whereby the US government shares in the losses in case of claims, was adopted in 2002 after the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Published reports show insurance losses from 9/11 have amounted to $43.6 billion (in 2015 dollars).

This developed as Siao urged the Department Tourism (DOT) to regulate and enforce minimum standards on safety and security at theme parks, including the adventure sports, extreme sports and other sports tourism destinations in the country. Siao is the vice chairman of the House Committee on Tourism.

He cited several “fatal accidents” involving domestic and foreign tourists while zip lining, parasailing, river rafting and skydiving, among others. “Safety and security of our tourists must be assured. If the DOT does not have the personnel, it can certainly accredit competent and professional firms that can conduct the safety and security checks on its behalf.”

As of October, the DOT lists 14 accredited adventure and ecotourism facilities around the country, such as LazerXtreme (National Capital Region), Sabang X Zipline Adventure Tour Corp. (Mimaropa) and Wind and Wave Davao (Davao region). The DOT has also accredited nine tourism-recreation facilities, which include Kidzania Manila (NCR), Chocolate Hills Adventure Park (Central Visayas), and RMM Zipline and Ecotourism Resort (Soccsksargen).

In his explanatory note on HB 6424, Siao said: “Safety must be the no. 1 priority of the operators of amusement or theme parks and adventure or extreme sports facilities. With the advent of the information age and the popularity of virtual games, amusement and sports activities have become hard-core games to test the physical limits and imagination of the players, patrons, clients and other sports enthusiasts. And because the amusement parks and adventure sports

industries are highly dynamic, the operators continue to reinvent these enterprises.”

He cited the Enchanted Kingdom as “world-renowned theme park” that continues to innovate its establishment, turning it into an “integrated destination with a complete package for different groups that includes swimming, comfortable lodging, food and beverage, shopping, exhibits, and conventions.” Curiously, Enchanted Kingdom is accredited by the DOT as a department store/shopping mall.

He underscored that the minimum Philippine safety standards must comply with globally recognized standards. “This role of regulation and enforcing minimum standards cannot be left to local government units because there would be disparities from place to place and the standards regime would become nebulous that way,” Siao said.

He added that the regulatory framework may also include a classification and ranking system that distinguishes between different operational scales, but sets a common core of standards.

“A rapid-response protocol must also be part of the regulatory system, so that when accidents occur there are accredited, properly trained, highly experienced emergency personnel and units in place that will swiftly spring into action following a set of priorities and performance benchmarks,” he stressed.

He urged the House Committee on Games and Amusements to prioritize HB 6424 with the coming of the holiday season, a peak time of the year when the public goes to amusement parks and similar entertainment facilities.

In September a police officer died in a zip-line accident in Laguna. In Cebu in January a South Korean tourist died after his parachute line attached to a speedboat snapped.