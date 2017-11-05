Lawmaker seeks House probe on land-grab report in La Union

BAUANG, La Union­—Rep. Sandra Y. Eriguel of the Second District of La Union wants a congressional inquiry on reports that some key personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regional office are allegedly being used as conduits of an influential group of real-estate developers in taking over prime beachfront property declared by the government agency as “underwater and in salvage zones.”

A senior staff of the La Union lady solon said a resolution calling for such probe is now being finalized and is expected to be filed before the House Committee on Environment chaired by Rep. Arnel U. Ty when Congress resumes session on November 12.

Eriguel’s move was in response to an appeal by owners of beach lots in barangay Pugo, this town, whose land titles have been ordered cancelled by the regional trial court in Bauang based on surveys by the DENR that the properties were “under water.”

The court order also reverted the titled lands into public estates with the DENR as caretaker.

However, the landowners—Immaculada Concepcion Lim, Ann Paredes and Cherry Lynn Castillo—contested the lower court’s decision before the Court of Appeals, declaring the DENR surveys were “fake.”

They substantiated their claim with a private geodetic engineer’s certification that the properties were on “solid ground” located 150 meters from the shoreline.

Accompanied by their counsel, Reynaldo Dulay, the landowners presented to Eriguel evidence of connivance between the DENR personnel and the real-estate developers’ group.

They informed the lady solon that the realtors have even occupied and developed illegally a 5-hectare beach- front property adjacent to their lots whose title had been earlier ordered cancelled and reverted to public-estate status by the court.

Three other adjacent lots with mansions built by foreigners were also threatened to be stripped of titles with the DENR filing cases in court.

The real-estate group intends to consolidate 14 hectares of beachfront lots in the area with plans to develop a five-star hotel-resort and recreation complex.

The filing of title-cancellation cases in court contradicts the DENR’s administrative order, which calls for a judicious study, including ocular inspection, hearings and conferences of owners of affected properties, before any court litigation procedures, Dulay contended.

“The filing of cases usurped the authority of the DENR secretary to resolve disputes on foreshore lands and environs near coastlines,” he added.