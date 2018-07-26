Lawmaker laments Mayor Sara’s role in House ‘coup’

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr. lamented the reported “meddling” of presidential daughter Mayor Sara Duterte in the sudden ouster on Wednesday of Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez to install former President- now-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“If talk about Mayor Sara Duterte having a direct hand and influence in the change of House leadership were true, it may not speak well of President Duterte’s much-touted strong leadership,” Lacson said.

In a news statement, the senator suggested that Mayor Sara Duterte’s meddling in the internal affairs of a coequal branch of government should be quickly “challenged.”

“Any power or authority delegated outside the official chain of the government bureaucracy should not only be discouraged, but challenged and checked at the soonest possible opportunity,” Lacson said.

He deplored the latest incident recalling similar “interventions and influence-peddling” by close relatives of previous presidents.

“We should not have a repeat of our past experiences under the previous administrations, from Marcos to P-Noy [Aquino], where persistent talks of interventions and influence-peddling by relatives of sitting presidents did not help any in the efficient and smooth management of state affairs,” Lacson said.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, for his part, suggested that the latest power struggle in the House of Representatives, known to be dominated by Malacañang allies, should spur passage of remedial legislation to strengthen the existing political party system.

In a news statement, Drilon said the sudden House leadership revamp that saw the installation of Mrs. Arroyo as new Speaker of the House should be seen as a warning that the country “lacks a decent political party system.”

To cure this defect, Drilon pressed for the early enactment of Senate Bill (SB) 226 that, he said, “seeks to strengthen the political system in the country.” Drilon’s bill primarily penalizes political turncoats by disallowing them to run under any political party for any elective position in the next succeeding election after they changed party affiliations.

The senator indicated he was airing the plea for immediate approval of the remedial legislation in the wake of reports that “members of the ruling PDP-Laban will bolt the party to join the regional party organized by the daughter of the President,” known as Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

Drilon’s proposed law, embodied in SB 226, or the Political Party System Act, remains pending in Congress. The senator said SB 226 aims to “promote party loyalty, discipline and adherence to ideological principles, platforms and programs.”

Fielding questions at the Kapihan sa Senado media forum, Drilon said the recent episode in the House “necessitates and justifies the passage of a political party system act.“

Drilon, citing the House leadership coup, asserted that the Senate and the House should fast-track passage of a new law that will address defects in the existing political party system.

“Look at that, you know in a more mature democracy with a more mature political party system, that would not happen,” Drilon said, admitting that “politicians switching sides every now and then does not surprise” him anymore.

The senator added he is no longer worried about party switching, adding that “after 2019 there will be again a lot of changing parties.”

“You know, this political party system is so weak that the reports politicians bolting from one party to another is nothing new to me anymore,” Drilon told reporters. “This only shows the lack of ideological commitment of the members of the party because they choose parties based on the rise and fall of the tide of opportunity.”

The senator added the bill, in its explanatory note, points out that “political parties in our country are normally used as political vehicles to win an election. Our political party system is centered on personalities rather than ideology and political platform.”

Drilon noted that what happened in the House of Representatives was “simply local politics translated and transformed into the national scene.” He added: “It is my view that what prompted the change is more of local politics than a policy difference,” even as he doubted claims that President Duterte was not aware of the reorganization. “Such a major political move, the congressmen assumed, could only be done with the clearance of the President,” the Senate Minority Leader added. “If the reports were true, I don’t think Mayor Sarah Duterte would work on the change of the leadership without, at the very least, the knowledge of the President. That is the reality that we face. That is not only true today, that is also true for the past administrations and Congresses.”