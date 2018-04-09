Lawmaker critical of Duterte warns of demoralization in AFP, PNP ranks

Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV, an avowed critic of President Duterte, has warned against looming “demoralization among the ranks” of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) over the Duterte administration’s confusing policy in dealing with communist rebels and secessionist groups.

“I believe this will cause demoralization among the ranks because the AFP and PNP do not know if they will wage war or forge peace with the rebel groups,” said Trillanes, a former military officer himself who led the failed Oakwood mutiny during the early years of the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo before becoming a lawmaker.

In an interview, the senator admitted that, from the start, he had doubted the credibility of Duterte’s campaign against communist rebels, considering that, at that time, “there were still leftists on his Cabinet.”

Trillanes voiced doubts that the accomodation of leftists in the Duterte Cabinet will facilitate forging a “final peace deal” with communist rebels under the Duterte administration.

A former Navy officer before switching to lawmaking duties as a member of the Senate, Trillanes claimed the aim of leftist leaders in the Duterte Cabinet is simply “to gain advantage as the Armed Forces pull back to give way to the peace process, and then the rebels can regroup.”

The senator recalled that, soon after assuming the presidency, the tough-talking Duterte showed signs of being soft on the rebels.

At the same time, Trillanes suggested that, while the peace pricocess can be localized “the problem is President Duterte.”