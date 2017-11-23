Laugh wins for Caritas Manila scholars

Caritas Manila, the social services ministry of the Archdiocese of Manila, invites the public to watch the upcoming “Laugh wins” with the funny-man of many faces Mr. Jon Santos.

The performance will be at the Ceremonial Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom, Resorts World Manila, at three in the afternoon on December 2, with special guests, seasoned comic singer-actress Mitch Valdes and IsprikitikImprov.

The show promises an unforgettable 100 to 120 minutes of music and laughter that will make problems and worries vanish if only for a while.

Laugh wins is for the benefit of Caritas Manila’s Youth Servant Leadership Program (YSLEP) scholars and Saint John Paul II Home For Priests Foundation Inc.

Laughter is the best medicine. As the Christmas season is fast-approaching, share your laughter and happiness in many different ways. Let us all be entertained as we help our scholars. Let your joy and entertainment be instruments of God to support the education of our less-fortunate brothers and sisters.

YSLEP is one of the Church’s responses to poverty reduction. It is the flagship program of Caritas Manila, which extends financial assistance to poor but deserving youth, trains and hones them not only for academic excellence, but also to become servant leaders and good members of the

community.

To date, Caritas Manila has produced over 10,000 graduates and continues to provide educational assistance, values-formation workshops and leadership trainings to almost 5,000 students nationwide, with an average of 300 college and technical/vocational graduates yearly.

Caritas Manila is the Archdiocese of Manila’s lead social services and development ministry. Apart from YSLEP, Caritas Manila runs diverse projects that help the poor fulfill their human potential, such as Restorative Justice Ministry, Caritas Damayan and

Segunda Mana.

You can avail yourself of tickets through Caritas Manila at Jesus Street Pandacan, or dial 562-0020 to 25.

To learn more about and to donate and support Caritas Manila’s programs for the poor, visit www.caritasmanila.org.ph or call DonorCare lines (+632) 563-9311, 564-0205, (+63) 999-7943455, (+63) 905-4285001, and (+63)929-8343857