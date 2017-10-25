Lapeña moves to stop flow of ‘grease money’ at Bureau of Customs

Customs Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña has signed on Wednesday a memorandum that seeks to fast-track document processing in the Bureau of Customs (BOC), in line with President Duterte’s marching order to shorten processing procedures among government agencies.

Lapeña issued Customs Memorandum Order (CMO) 24-2017 setting a five-day mandatory time frame for all BOC personnel to respond to all clients.

This is pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees; RA 9845, or the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007; and Duterte’s policy pronouncement in his latest State of the Nation Address.

Communication letters, requests and other permits shall be acted upon by the concerned BOC office within five days upon receipt of documents, according to the CMO.

“When there’s delay, there is grease money,” Lapeña said.

According to Lapeña, the delays have caused the importers to resort to bribery. “They are looking for people who can facilitate their shipments and documents.”

He added that once shipments are “facilitated,” most of the time importers resort to benchmarking, one of the reasons the bureau has failed to hit the target revenue set by the Department of Finance.

The customs chief has also given orders to the Account Management Office (AMO) of the bureau to streamline the procedures in the accreditation of importers and brokers. Lapeña particularly criticized the AMO, as being the first show window of the bureau, that it should not be encountering delays in its services.

He stressed that it takes a month or two before the documents are released by the office. “Once documents are complete, the processing time shall start and it should not exceed five days,” he added.

Applicants can proceed to the Office of the Commissioner if their respective permits were not yet released by AMO within the five-day time frame.

“The BOC is now two steps into eradicating the century-old practice of graft and corruption in the agency,” he said.