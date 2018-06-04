Land reform in Boracay won’t spare golf courses

AGRICULTURAL lands previously covered by an exemption or a land conversion on Boracay Island will not be spared, as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is pushing to place more than 600 hectares of agricultural lands on the island under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

At a press briefing at the DAR central office in Quezon City on Monday, Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Research David D. Erro said the agency is stepping up the distribution following President Duterte’s policy pronouncement.

Boracay, the country’s top tourist destination, was ordered closed for six months starting April 26 to fast-track the rehabilitation and allow the pollution-challenged island to recover from decades of abuse and degradation.

According to Erro, newly confirmed Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones is determined to carry out Duterte’s marching order to distribute all agricultural land on the island to qualified farmer-beneficiaries, particularly the Atis of Boracay. The latter were displaced allegedly by the unbridled development on the island. Also targeted as beneficiaries are qualified farmer-beneficiaries, including those from mainland Malay, who are willing and able to cultivate the land for food production.

Proclamation 1064 signed in 2006 by then President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo declared 628.96 hectares of Boracay Island’s total 1,006.64-hectare land area as agricultural land, hence alienable and disposable, and the remaining 377.68 hectares forest lands for protection purposes.

The legality of Proclamation 1064 was affirmed by a Supreme Court decision, invalidating all existing land-ownership claims prior to the proclamation, in effect declaring the entire island as state-owned. On top of the 15 hectares that can be immediately placed under CARP, the DAR has identified another 10 hectares. These patches of lands had no structures and can be placed immediately under CARP coverage.

He said it will take the DAR only 90 days to distribute the 25 hectares to qualified beneficiaries, but, he added, beneficiaries will have to be identified. The priority CARP beneficiaries are the 80 identified Ati tribe members who are willing and able to till the land and make it productive. All 80 Atis, he added, will have a share of Boracay’s land and may collectively own all 25 hectares that can be immediately placed under CARP.

Asked if the DAR expects resistance from residents with residential or business establishments sitting atop agricultural lands that will be placed under CARP, Erro said that since it is land owned by the state, there is no need to issue a notice of coverage to place the land under CARP. He added unlike private agricultural land, government lands can be immediately distributed by the DAR.

To place Boracay’s agricultural land under CARP coverage, Erro said a draft executive order will be submitted by Secretary Castriciones. “The executive order will direct the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to transfer the authority over the land to the DAR for immediate distribution,” said Erro.

The proposed EO calls for the help of other agencies, particularly the DENR and Department of Agriculture, in the conduct of a land survey, and in ensuring that the areas to be covered for distribution will be made productive.

CARP’s implementation on Boracay based on the proposed EO will be divided into three phases. The first phase is for the 25 hectares with no structure. The second covers about 200 hectares of agricultural land with “illegal structures,” and the third, all other agricultural lands that can be placed under CARP based on the determination of an interagency body to include the Department of Justice, to handle legal problems that may arise.

With the EO, he said DAR intends to bring in the DENR and DA to ensure there will be no negative environmental impact and the lands can be made productive.

The DENR will be asked to determine which agricultural lands are exempted based on the 18-degree slope rule for CARP—meaning, those with a slope of at least 18 degrees are not CARPable, if they are not previously developed or planted with crops.

Once distributed, those areas with structures will have to be cleared. He said the plan is to put top soil cover on the land once the illegal structures are removed, to make the plan arable or productive once again. “These areas were once productive agricultural land and we intend to put back topsoil cover to these lands to make them productive,” he said.

The official said about 1 feet to 3 feet of soil is needed as topsoil cover to make the land productive again, for purpose of rice or vegetable production. However, since Boracay is an island, agrarian-reform beneficiaries will be advised to plant coconut which naturally grows on the island.

He declined to say where the DAR intends to source materials for top soil cover, but added that the DAR, together with the DENR and DA, will ensure that there will be no change in the natural landscape that may worsen the environmental degradation on the island.

Experts to conduct extensive research on what else needs to be done to ensure sustainability may be brought in. Asked whether the CARP implementation will cover lands previously covered by the land exemption and land conversion, Erro said “yes.”

“If we need to initiate cancellation proceedings to cover the land under CARP, then we will,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Prior to CARP, agrarian reform had been implemented on Boracay.

Sometime in March 1992, a leasehold contract was provided for under PD 27, the land reform version of then-President Ferdinand E. Marcos covering a 0.5 hectare of land in Barangay Manoc-Manoc.

There are also approved land conversion applications that exempted a total of 80.61 hectares of agricultural land from CARP. These are the 80.11-hectare land in Barangay Yapak, filed by the heirs of Federico Sarabia and Salvacion Sarabia, the owners of Sarabia Optical which is now part of the Fairways & Blue Water, a famous resort on the island; and a 0.5-hectare lot assigned to Ignacio Colesio of Boracay Island Water Inc., a subsidiary of the Ayala-led Manila Water in Barangay Manoc-Manoc.

On top of these approved land conversions is a 139.83-hectare agricultural land in Barangay Yapak, filed by Fil-Estate Properties Inc., which DAR approved on June 2, 1998.

All these lands, should the President so order, will be covered for distribution to potential CARP beneficiaries, Erro said.

Under the proposed EO, Erro said the DAR is not recommending an extension of Boracay’s closure although they intend not to touch the coastal areas which will be reserved for tourism purposes, or the forested areas, including the wetlands which the interagency Task Force Boracay is now moving to recover from informal settlers.

Erro said the DAR may consider those who will be displaced by the ongoing eviction of informal settlers on Boracay’s wetlands as beneficiaries of CARP once the President decides to push through with the distribution.