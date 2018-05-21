Land disputes may delay Marawi rehab efforts

Land ownership issues and procurement woes could delay the implementation of projects to rehabilitate Marawi City, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a briefing on Monday, Neda Undersecretary for the Regional Development Office Adoracion M. Navarro told reporters that land-ownership issues are “particularly difficult” to resolve even in the medium term.

Navarro said of the 892 priority programs, projects and activities (PPAs), some 252 will be dedicated to physical infrastructure and 27 will be for housing and settlement. These will likely encounter land ownership issues.

“All PPAs that will require land might encounter land conflict issues,” Navarro added. “PPAs for housing, construction for road rehabilitation and then also in ascertaining the beneficiaries of assistance, the proof that they really are claimants to the land [will be affected], so there are difficulties.”

The 27 housing PPAs, for example, would entail building 6,400 transitory shelter units and 3,524 permanent housing units for Marawi City residents.

Navarro said projects that aim to provide social services, such as building schools destroyed during the Marawi siege, may also be affected by land-ownership issues.

She said that before any structure can be built, the government must be able to ensure that the land where public structures will be constructed must be free from disputes.

“We hope to contribute to the resolution of land issues, issues on ownership. Realistically speaking, we recognize that many of the issues on land ownership might not be completely resolved during this term but we hope to make significant progress during the medium term implementation of the [projects],” Navarro said.

Apart from land ownership issues, Navarro said other implementation delays may be caused by procurement problems and readiness of projects, which are also among the common causes of delay in government projects.

“It’s usually based on the experience of implementing agencies, [these delays are] due to land availability, lack of readiness in procurement. In the past, those are the frequently cited in the reasons for delay in implementing agencies, [including] procurement related issues, and right-of-way issues,” Navarro said. “I’m anticipating that these will be the same reasons for delay and not the availability of funds since we will be able to project in advance the amounts that are needed.”

She said the 892 priority programs, projects and activities under the Bangon Marawi Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (BMCRRP) will be implemented outside the most affected area in the city from 2018 to 2022.

Apart from physical infrastructure and housing, the list also includes 335 PPAs on livelihood and business development; 139 for local governance and peace building; 72 for social services; and 67 for land resource management.

Navarro reported that the initial total investment needed for the rehabilitation of Marawi City is around P73.42 billion. This includes the P53.42 billion for the BMCRRP and around P20 billion for “ground zero.”

The total amount could still change pending estimates of the cost of right-of-way acquisition, which includes the cost of land as well as compensation for relocation. The decision of the government to compensate families who lost their loved ones during the Marawi siege could increase the figure.

The payment of compensation for those who died during the conflict is one of the things that Marawi residents had requested from the government. Should the government decide on paying compensation, Navarro said, this could be patterned after the 9/11 compensation fund and Israel’s compensation fund, which is enshrined in its laws.

“In the case of Marawi, the siege was caused by a violent extremist group. That’s why I’ve been telling people that it is more appropriate to provide compensation than reparation,” Navarro said.

Of the total amount needed for the BMCRRP, the Neda said the bulk will be sourced from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRM) Fund amounting to P24.87 billion and non-government sources, such as development partners and private sector.

Only the source of the remaining P569 million will still be determined by the government. Navarro assured that, at least for 2018, some P10 billion can be sourced from the NDRRM fund and P5 billion from Unprogrammed Appropriations in the national budget.