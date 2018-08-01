Land developer ready to go back to real-estate business after SC ruling

THE camp of property developer Delfin Lee has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) that downgraded the criminal charges filed against him and several others from syndicated estafa to simple estafa on accusations that they availed themselves of “ghost loans” from the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG) Fund in 2009.

Lee’s legal counsel Rony Garay insisted that Globe Asiatique (GA) was doing “legitimate” real-estate business prior to the controversy, which, the lawyer said, led to his client’s arrest and detention for four years.

“According to my client, this is the right opportunity to sit down with the new officers of the Home Development Mutual Fund [HDMF]so that they may be enlightened as to the real and true issues behind this legal battle, which adversely affected the homeowners of the Xevera Mabalacat and Bacolor township projects of Globe Asiatique Realty Holding Corp.,” Garay said.

The lawyer added the pronouncement of the SC was just a reiteration of the prevailing jurisprudence on what should constitute syndicated estafa.

Garay explained that in sydincated estafa, the alleged victim, which in this case is the Pag-IBIG Fund, should not be the one that solicited funds from the general public, and that the respondents or the accused should be either owners, officers or employees of the entity or corporation that solicited funds from the general public.

“Globe Asiatique, the company of Mr. Delfin Lee that is embroiled in the fiasco, never solicited funds from the general public,” Garay stated.

“Globe Asiatique is a legitimate real-estate company which responded to the government’s call for active private-sector participation in providing low-cost and quality houses to our people, both with formal employers and self-employed,” he added.

The Court’s decision has paved the way for Lee’s temporary liberty, as it allowed the latter to post bail as a consequence of his criminal case being downgraded.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the SC affirmed the decision issued by the Court of Appeals in 2013, which held that Lee can no longer be prosecuted for a nonbailable charge of syndicated estafa, following the dismissal of charges against two of his co-accused, Pag-IBIG Fund Foreclosure Manager Alex Alvarez and GA documentation head Christina Sagun.

A case of syndicated estafa requires at least five respondents.

The syndicated estafa case against Lee was filed by the HDMF on allegation that it sustained a P6.6-billion damage through a breach of warranty committed by GA in the 2009 memorandum of agreement (MOA) and in the funding commitment agreements (FCAs) the realty firm entered into with HMDF.

The businessman maintained that he was innocent of the charges.

In November 2013 the CA Special 15th Division set aside the arrest warrant issued against Lee by the Regional Trial Court of Pampanga City and ordered the dismissal of the syndicate estafa case.

Lee’s camp said it has yet to secure a copy of the SC’s resolution.