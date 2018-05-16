Land conversion, lack of irrigation blamed for Q2 palay output decline 

Philippine palay production in the second quarter may decline by 2.43 percent to 4.049 million metric tons (MMT) due to shrinkage of farm area and inadequate water supply, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its quarterly forecast, the PSA said rice harvest figures in the April-to-June period could go down by 1.54 percent to 933,000 hectares, from 947,000 hectares in the same period of 2017.

Likewise, the PSA projects that the average yield in the three-month period would drop slightly to 4.34 metric tons per hectare, from the 4.38 MT-per-hectare level last year.

The country produced some 4.150 MMT of rice in the second quarter of 2017.

“Probable reductions in output may come from Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Soccsksargen,” the PSA said in its report titled, “Rice and Corn and Situation Outlook,” published on May 16.

“These may be attributed to: 1) contraction in harvest area brought about by early planting and harvesting during the last two quarters [and] 2) conversion of some areas to commercial and industrial establishments,” the PSA added.

The PSA also noted that the “inadequate water supply in some areas during the planting period” was also a factor in the expected decline in total palay output in second quarter.

However, despite the anticipated decline in the second-quarter output, the country’s palay production in the first half would still increase by at least 1.20 percent due to higher volume produced in the first quarter.

“Palay production for January to June 2018 may reach 8.67 million MT, 1.20 percent higher than the 8.57 million MT output in 2017,” the PSA said. “Harvest area may increase, from 2.10 million hectares to 2.12 million hectares. Yield per hectare may contract by 0.32 percent, from 4.09 MT per hectare in 2017 to 4.08 MT in 2018,” the PSA added.

The country produced 4.62 MMT of palay in the first quarter, which was 4.61 percent higher than the 4.42 MMT recorded output in the January-to-March period of 2017.

Harvest area and average yield during the quarter also grew by 3.48 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

“Harvest area expanded, from 1.15 million hectares to 1.19 million hectares. This quarter’s yield increased by 0.54 percent, from 3.85 MT per hectare to 3.87 MT per hectare,” the PSA said. In the same report, the PSA projected that the country’s corn output in the second quarter would decline by 3.76 percent to 1.28 MMT due to farm-area contraction and lower yield.

“Harvest area may contract, from 401,510 hectares to 391,260 hectares, or by 2.55 percent. Yield may decline from 3.31 MT per hectare to 3.27 MT per hectare,” it said.

The PSA said the decline in production could be attributed to the “early planting in the previous quarter as a result of the availability of newly introduced hybrid and modern [open-pollinated variety] seeds.”

Furthermore, some corn farmers in some areas have already shifted to other crops, while “others were left in fallow in Cagayan Valley,” according to PSA. However, the PSA said corn production in the first half would still grow by at least 1.63 percent to 3.76 MMT, from 3.7 MMT recorded output in the same period of 2017.

The PSA attributed this to the 4.66-percent expansion of corn output in the first quarter.

“Harvest area may increase, from 1.1 million hectares to 1.11 million hectares or by 1.5 percent,” the PSA said, adding that average corn yield in the second quarter would remain at 3.37 MT per hectare.