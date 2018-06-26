Laguna Lake Highway now 6.7 kms long

THE Department of Public Works and Highways opened an additional 700-meter, two-lane segment of the Laguna Lake Highway on Tuesday, bringing the total serviceable area of the road to 6.7 kilometers.

Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar said the road section that was opened is the Napindan to M.L. Quezon segment in Taguig City.

This is part of the Laguna Lake Highway project, which also consists of a two-lane concrete road with a two-meter-wide planting strip and drainage.

It also includes the construction and widening of three bridges: the Napindan Bridge, Barkadahan Bridge and Tapayan Bridge.

“Aside from increasing mobility, this project acts as an armored elevated dike protecting Taguig City against possible flooding,” Villar said.

The government also integrated pedestrian-friendly infrastructure through a 1.5-meter-wide sidewalk and a 3-meter-wide protected bike lane. “The Laguna Lake Highway can also be a temporary evacuation area during the occurrence of floods,” Villar added.

The highway is expected to give motorists traversing Rizal Province and the eastern corridor of Metro Manila an alternative to Edsa and C-5.

It is expected to cut travel time from Taytay to Bicutan from one hour to only 30 minutes.