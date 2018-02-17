Lady Eagles face winless UE belles

ATENEO eyes its second straight win against hapless University of the East (UE), while Far Eastern University (FEU) hopes to arrest a two-game skid against also struggling University of the Philippines (UP) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament today at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

After a dismal 0-2 start losing to FEU and National University in five sets, the Lady Eagles finally flaunted their “heart strong mantra” by beating University of Santo Tomas, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23, last week.

In men’s action, unbeaten FEU seeks its fourth straight win against UP (1-2) at 10 a.m., right after Ateneo goes for its third win in four games against UE (0-3) at 8 a.m.

The Lady Eagles are hoping to get a streak going in their 2 p.m. game against the Lady Warriors, who are winless in three outings.

For skipper Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon, trust will play a big role if they want to be in championship form.

“It’s been hard. I think obviously regardless of your attitude, it’s really hard to lose,” de Leon said. “We just have to learn to keep on lifting each other up.”

“I guess our trust for each other is important. We talked about that when someone makes a mistake, we have to keep her head up and let her make up for her mistake,” Madayag said. “I guess it’s really teamwork, trust and confidence.”

Ateneo Head Coach Tai Bundit will also lean on Jho Maraguinot, Kat Tolentino, setter Deanna Wong and libero Dani Ravena against the Francis Vicente-coached UE side, led by Shaya Adorador, Roselle Baliton, Judith Abil and Mary Anne Mendrez.

FEU, on the other hand, failed to ride the momentum of its 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9 season-opening victory over Ateneo as the Lady Tamaraws lost two five-set matches in a row to Adamson University last Saturday and De La Salle on Wednesday, 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 7-15.

“We badly need this win,” FEU Head Coach George Pascua said. “We cannot underestimate UP because they put up a big fight in their past two games. It will be a battle of character and pride. We just have to minimize our unforced errors.”

UP also won its first game against UE but lost to De La Salle and Adamson University in straight sets.

Ateneo, FEU, UP and University of Santo Tomas are tied for fourth to seventh places with 1-2 win-loss cards.