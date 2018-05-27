Lady Defiance

NEVER intimidate a lady by telling her what she can or can’t do.

Scarlett Johansson wears Marchesa at the Met Gala. At the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” gala of the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the Jewish Scarlett Johnasson sent shock waves as she became the first A-list starlet to again wear Marchesa, an ombre burgundy off-the-shoulder number in tulle with floral appliques.

The beleaguered brand has been shunned by Hollywood as one of the bullying cards of the vile producer Harvey Weinstein, forcing actresses of his films to wear the gowns designed by his now-estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, and Keren Craig.

It was too soon for a redemption arc for the brand, some decried. But Anna Wintour seemed to have approved this move. Georgina appears in a feature in the June 2018 issue of Vogue.

Scarlett, who appeared in the Weinstein-produced film Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008, is a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, so she felt she had to issue a statement: “I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers.”

Kristen Stewart removes her Christian Louboutin heels at Cannes. It began to rain when Kristen was on her way to the premiere of Spike Lee’s film Blackkklansman at Cannes. Not about to get her silver archive short dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall 2013 haute couture wet, she removed her heels and dashed to waiting umbrellas.

Wearing heels is painful and what Kristen did was relatable, most women agreed. But it was also a not-so-subtle statement against the “policy” at Cannes that women wear heels to the events.

“If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress,” Kristen said to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, “you can’t ask me either.”

Cate Blanchett rewears her Golden Globes 2014 dress to Cannes 2018. Faye Dunaway wore the same Esteban Cortázar gown, a double-breasted tuxedo with sheer fabric at the hem, at the 2017 and 2018 red carpet. Fellow Oscar winner Rita Moreno rewore her 1962 Jose “Pitoy” Moreno gown to this year’s Oscars, as well. Ingrid Bergman, the original red-carpet rebel, practiced this in the 1940s.

If legends can do it, Cate might as well do the same. At the opening of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, where she serves as jury president, Cate rewore her black lace Armani Prive gown that she donned to accept her Best Actress award for Blue Jasmine at the Golden Globes in 2014.

How could Cate commit such a fashion no-no, scandalized stylewatchers wondered. To which, the Australian double-Oscar winner countered with a statement: “From couture to t-shirts, landfill is full of garments that have been unnecessarily discarded. Particularly in today’s climate, it seems willful and ridiculous that such garments are not cherished and reworn for a lifetime.”

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen coat dress for the fourth time. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, knows when to avoid the spotlight. At the recent Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she knows that it was her new sister-in-law’s time to shine. So Kate opted to wear to the ceremony a cream, almost white-looking Alexander McQueen coat dress with open neck and fitted waist.

But she’s worn that outfit before, eagle-eyed armchair fashion critics wailed. Indeed, Kate wore the coat dress at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, then the Queen’s birthday in 2016 and in a visit to Belgium in 2017.

Arianna Huffington, founder of the HuffPost, explains in an Instagram post: “Kate Middleton wears the same dress four times, including on Saturday to Meghan and Harry’s wedding! She’s not a repeat offender—she’s a repeat role model! I would love to see all women join the #repeat movement! Instead of dealing with the stress of always feeling they have to wear something new for every occasion, which, let’s face it, puts us at a huge competitive disadvantage with men, just wear something you love, again and again. #repeats.”

Miss Earth Philippines 2018 Sylvia Celeste Cortesi breaks a curse. There was a perception—a curse—that candidates representing a foreign community couldn’t be Miss Earth Philippines because they’d have a hard time fulfilling their duties. But the Roman goddess Sylvia Celeste Cortesi defied the odds and won. She’ll have an uphill climb for sure, as the current Miss Earth, Karen Ibasco, is a Filipina, and winning another back-to-back title will be controversial.

“Almost two months ago, I arrived for the first time here in the Philippines alone and I discovered a wonderful country and countrymen. These two months have not been easy but I worked, I’ve done my best in every single day to show my self and everyone that if you want something you must struggle to obtain it, it doesn’t matter how long and hard the road is. Since I was 16 I dreamed moments like these and the opportunity to work doing what I love. I know that this is only the beginning. I came here with a little knowledge of the language and it was so difficult, even now I know that I have a lot to learn but I will do my best effort,” she posted on her Instagram.

“First, I want to say thanks to my mother, she introduced me the part of being Filipina, which, for a long time I ignored and I felt sorry for it. Thanks to her friends who have encouraged and helped me to go on even in the darkest moments. Thank you for the trust and I promise you all that I will do my best to show that I really deserve this title. I am so proud to represent my country in the international final. From the bottom of my heart, thanks again.”

Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers defies the odds. I was surprised—just mildly—that my bets from D.C., California, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma didn’t win Miss USA. But as pleasant surprises go, the winner has the attributes of some past American queens. She’s a petite blonde like Tara Conner (2006 Miss Universe Fourth Runner-Up), with a toned physique like Chelsi Smith (Miss Universe 1995) and a vivacious personalty like Brook Lee (Miss Universe 1997). Also, she was trained by Susie Castillo (Miss Universe 2003 Top 15) and Shandi Finnessey (Miss Universe 2004 First Runner-Up).

Sarah wrote an emotional post on her IG after her win: “Never let anyone tell you you can’t do something. Set goals based on your wildest dreams and chase them relentlessly. Never did I ever expect

to be writing you all as Miss USA—Nebraska has never made top 5 at Miss USA, I competed against

six contestants at state, I am 5 foot 5, I have an unfamiliar career field, I have overcome body insecurities, faced cyber bullying, I was not the tiniest one on that stage, I am blonde, and some people didn’t/don’t support me—but here I am Sarah Rose Summers in New York City as @Missusa! Believe in your dreams, believe in yourself, and remember to always rely on, and thank God.”