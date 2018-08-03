Lacson: I’m keenly watching the rise of Mayor Sara’s political star

Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Thursday vouched for feisty Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte as a potential player in “national politics,” but did not specify what posts she should aspire for in the upcoming mid-term elections.

Facing reporters at the weekly Kapihan sa Senado, Lacson, however, clarified at the outset that he was “not endorsing her.”

“I am just saying that among the known young leaders if we would choose from young and fresh faces in national politics, and I think you can agree with me, na si [it’s] Sara Duterte talaga tinitingnan natin [who are all looking at]. Not only because she’s the daughter of the President pero ang [but her] track record niya pati [not mentioning her] experience…as a local government official in Davao, says it all,” the senator added.

Asked if President Duterte should act to discourage Mayor Sara from “influencing” government matters, Lacson said he presumes that father and daughter have threshed out the matter, knowing it is not good for presidential relatives to be meddling in State matters.

“As we speak today, we presume that that they have discussed the matter, and I think President Duterte knows too well that any form of meddling on Sara’s part won’t be of good help to his governance. Any sensible thinking individual, especially so if you’re a leader should know, that when a relative meddles, it’s unlikely to be any form of help,” he said.

In the same forum, Lacson addressed questions on Speaker Gloria Arroyo’s statement endorsing separate voting on charter changes if the Senate and the House convenes as a Constituent assembly (Con-ass) to tinker with the 1987 Charter.

Lacson said there is “no guarantee” that the senators and House members will be voting separately to adopt Charter amendments should the two chambers meet on Con-ass mode.

“There’s no guarantee. Even if the House Speaker says it’s okay to vote separately, what assurance does it hold? By the time we hold a joint session, and allow ourselves to comprise a joint session with the lower house, anything can happen,” he added.

He recalled Arroyo as saying that “changes can be made,” prompting Lacson to warn that “once it happens, as I said, we will be like the mouse caught in a trap; we can no longer get out.”

The senator reported that as of “last Tuesday and thereafter, the Senate remains solid in its position that “we will not enter in a situation where we can no longer back out.” He adds senators are keen to avoid the “trap.”

“So, we (senators) agreed that as of now, we’ll just fold our arms and do nothing” to advance efforts to tinker with the Charter. It is still up for deliberations in the committee level where what is being discussed is the mode: whether Con-con) or Peoples Initiative (PI),” Lacson said.

He added, however, that “the third one on Peoples Initiative mode, I suppose, is already out of question, given the Supreme Court decision ruling out the PI option.”

Still, the senator assured he is not inclined to “preempt the task of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes and Laws” to which Charter change-related bills and resolutions were referred for public hearings.