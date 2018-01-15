Lack of quorum delays approval of Con-ass

Members of the majority in the House of Representatives only have themselves to blame should they fail to fast-track the approval of the administration’s priority measures, as the minority bloc has vowed to always raise the issue of quorum during plenary sessions.

This was already evident in Monday’s deliberations when House Concurrent Resolution 9, which seeks to convene Congress into a constituent assembly (Con-ass) to amend the Charter, was supposed to have been approved, but the session was ended abruptly after Liberal Party Rep. Edgar Erice of Caloocan questioned the lack of quorum. This was apparently the minority bloc’s way getting back at Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez.

“We have shown respect for the House leadership long enough that we never stood in the way of his legislative priorities. But what we got was utter disrespect,” said Erice, one of the 14 lawmakers who received zero infrastructure funding this year for being “critical of the Duterte administration.”

Erice added he expects 13 other lawmakers to join him against the “plan” of the House leadership to railroad their Charter change (Cha-cha) proposal.

Last week the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives also questioned before the Supreme Court the validity of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act. Party-list Rep. Carlo Isagani T. Zarate of Bayan Muna said the lower chamber ratified the congressional bicameral conference committee report of the TRAIN Package 1 last December 13 even without the required quorum.

Rep. Antonio Tino of Act Teachers, a member of the Makabayan bloc, said he tried to question the ratification of the measure last December 13, but he was just ignored by the deputy speaker and the deputy majority floor leader.

Zarate and Tinio said the ratification of the tax measure is a violation of Rule 10 Section 63 of the rules of Congress, as it did not go through the voting process.

They cited Rule X, Section 63, of the House on Conference Committee Reports, which states that: “xxx A conference committee report shall be ratified by a majority vote of the Members of the House present, there being a quorum.”

However, during Monday’s session, Tinio—through viva voce—tried, but failed, to amend the December 13 Journal 48 when TRAIN was ratified in the lower house. Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro of Capiz has expressed confidence that the petition filed by the Makabayan bloc against the implementation of TRAIN would be dismissed by the High Court.

“Roll call and quorum was declared.In effect, there is a quorum, and quorum is continuing until after that the quorum is declared inexistent,” Castro said.

Alvarez is now hoping that members of the so-called supermajority in the House would give their full support in the bid to convene Congress into a Con-ass to propose Cha-cha and pave the way for the shift federalism and easing of economic restrictions in the 1987 Constitution.

“There’s nothing impossible if you work hard for it,” Alvarez said on the passage of resolution calling for Con-ass.

The supermajority should have no problem meeting the quorum requirement, as 255 of the 292 members of the House are on its roster. Only 147 congressmen need to be present during the entire session to meet the requirement.

At a news conference earlier on Monday, House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman Roger Mercado of Southern Leyte expressed confidence that the resolution that will transform Congress into a Con-ass would be approved on the same day. Mercado said he expects plenary debates to be completed on Monday night, with four more congressmen scheduled to interpellate him. “We intend to vote on the resolution tonight [Monday] after the interpellation. This will be a mere adoption, there will no longer be third-reading voting,” he added.

“House Resolution 9: We are in period of interpellation, and hopefully, of the nine interpellators, five have already finished their interpellation and four hopefully this afternoon, and if we can finish that today, we will vote and approve the House Resolution convening both Houses into a constituent assembly.”

Records showed 233 representatives were present at the Monday session. However, after the privilege speech on the resolution was delivered, only less than 20 congressmen were at the floor around 5:30 p.m. This gave Erice the opportunity to question quorum, and succeed in halting the passage of the Con-ass measure.

The lower chamber is expected to resume its discussion on House Resolution No. 9 today (Tuesday). Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez of South Cotabato, during the same news conference, said amending the 1987 Constitution is “timely and necessary” because the Charter does not address the present situation anymore.

“It’s really important. It’s timely to amend the Constitution, and part of the program of the President, who won by overwhelming votes during last election, was his proposal to shift to federal system,” Hernandez said.

“We’re not doing the amendment to the Constitution or shift from unitary to federal because we want a no-el [no election] scenario. It is important, the priority is really to amend the Constitution and shift to federal system, and there is nothing sinister in this process because, in the end, it is still the people who will decide whether they will accept this or not,” the deputy speaker added.

Alvarez said that, if the 17th Congress could convene into a Con-ass this month, the proposed new federal charter could be submitted for referendum simultaneously with the barangay elections on May 14.

Under Con-ass, it’s the sitting lawmakers themselves—congressmen and senators—who will serve as the delegates.

Should the lack of quorum continue, the passage of other House priority measures—including the proposed Bangsamoro basic law, the proposed Emergency Power Act, marriage dissolution bill and civil union bill—could also be delayed.

Hernandez said the lower chamber is eyeing to approve these measures before the Congress adjourns on March 23.

“Despite these two major challenges facing the House this year [on the proposal changing the form of government and the impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno], we share in the optimism of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez that this will not hinder our other legislative works,” he added. “[With this], we have identified a number of priority measures that we strive to pass before we adjourn in March.”