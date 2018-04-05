Labor groups want no part of watered-down ‘endo’ EO

LABOR groups will not take part in any signing photo op with President Duterte unless they are sure the executive order (EO) on contractualization that will be signed by the Chief Executive is their version.

Members of the labor coalition Nagkaisa threatened to back out of the much-awaited meeting with the President on April 16, after they got wind of another version of the proposed EO, purportedly recommended by Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III.

“We will not attend any signing until we are certain what version [of the EO] will be signed. We refuse to walk blindly into that meeting,” said Joshua Mata, Sentro secretary-general and one of the members of Nagkaisa.

Nagkaisa members said they will only meet with Duterte if the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) assures them that the EO that will be signed contains their definition of security of tenure (SOT).

In their version of the EO, contracting or subcontracting of labor—known popularly in the Philippines as endo—will be prohibited if it circumvents workers’ right to security of tenure, which is defined by Nagkaisa as the direct hiring relationship between the principal employer and employee.

In an interview, Bello confirmed that the DOLE’s version of the EO, which they submitted to Duterte, does not contain this definition of SOT, which, he noted, will effectively “prohibit any form of contractualization.”

“This precludes contractors already…. This is something we cannot accept. It is also something the management cannot accept,” Bello stressed.

Nagkaisa accused Bello of “misleading” Duterte on the issue by presenting other versions of the EO aside from their version.

It insisted that their version still allows contractualization for some positions to be decided by the National Tripatite Industrial Peace Council.

“Secretary Bello shamelessly foisted that labor is calling for the total prohibition of contractualization and deliberately misled the public and the President that workers are handling and demanding the impossible. He obstructed and derailed the democratic processing of an EO,” Nagkaisa said.

Nagkaisa added it may finally call for Bello’s resignation if he refuses to present their version of the EO to Duterte.

Despite this position of Nagkaisa, Bello said he is still confident he will be able to iron out the issues raised on the EO during his meeting with Nagkaisa before April 16.

Not final

In a related development, Bello belied the allegation of Nagkaisa that he was grandstanding after the DOLE reported on Wednesday it has ordered the regulariation of 6,482 contractual workers of Jollibee Food Corp. (JFC) in Metro Manila.

Bello clarified the decision came from their National Capital Region office and can still be appealed before his office.

“If they don’t appeal, then that is the only time it becomes final and we implement,” Bello said.

Nagkaisa argued that the mass regularization was imprudent since it created panic, needlessly reducing the value of shares of JFC in the stock market since on Wednesday.

It also noted the number of regularized workers was still only a small portion of the total workforce of JFC.

Bello said there could still be more JFC workers to be regularized workers in the coming weeks, since their inspection in its other branches is still ongoing.

“On a nationwide basis, I think it has 10,000 to 50,000 workers,” Bello added.