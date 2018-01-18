Labor groups hope Duterte’s new EO will ban all forms of contractualization

The country’s largest labor groups are hoping that a new executive order (EO) set to be signed by President Duterte this month will finally prohibit all forms of contractualization, as what they sought in their draft EO that was submitted to Malacañang last year.

“The EO must end abusive contractualization, reverse the epidemic of contractual work, bring about inspections and punishment of workplace violators and ensure regularization of millions of workers,” Party-list Rep. Raymond T. Mendoza of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said.

Mendoza issued the statement following the announcement of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday that the new EO approved by labor and employer’s groups is expected to be signed by Duterte before the end of the month during his meeting with labor leaders.

In a phone interview, Labor Undersecretary Joel B. Maglunsod said they already invited at least 25 labor leaders to participate in the meeting with Duterte.

This was confirmed by Associated Labor Union-TUCP Spokesman Alan Tanjusay, who said their association will be among the groups that will send a representative to the said dialogue. “However, the invitation still has no specified date,” Tanjusay said.

The DOLE earlier said the current draft of the new EO will still allow the practice of contractualization, but prohibit labor-only contracting and subcontracting.

Mendoza, who is also a member of the labor coalition Nagkaisa, maintained that allowing contractualization is a violation of the campaign promise made by Duterte to eliminate the controversial work scheme.

“We in TUCP and the Nagkaisa labor coalition request that both Malacañang and the DOLE listen carefully to workers so that the EO to be signed by President Duterte faithfully reflects his oft-repeated campaign promise to free millions of Filipino workers from the bondage of oppressive and unjust short-term work,” Mendoza said.

Tanjusay said they already requested for a copy of the EO on contractualization to check if it is consistent with their draft, which they submitted to the Office of the President last year. The new EO was supposed to augment or replace DOLE’s Department Order 174, which was implemented last year.

It was opposed by labor groups for still allowing the practice of contractualization, but subject to more regulation. Tanjusay said they plan to contest the content of the EO if it will still allow contractualization.