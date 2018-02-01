Labor group, lawmakers urge Duterte to reject hike in SSS contribution

A labor group said on Wednesday it would express its opposition to the looming membership fee hike of the Social Security System (SSS) during its expected meeting with President Duterte next week.

“We will raise the [fee hike] issue with the President, praying that he will stop, if not hold in abeyance, the increase while consultation is being done,” Federation of Free Workers (FFW) Vice President Julius H. Cainglet told the BusinessMirror via short message service.

The FFW, together with other representatives from other major labor groups, is scheduled to hold a dialogue with Duterte on February 9.

Cainglet said they will also call on Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III to bring the issue before the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (NTIPC) so stakeholders could air their official position on the matter.

The NTIPC, which is comprised of representatives from the government, private sector and labor groups, serve as the advisory body of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for policy creation.

“The increase won’t take effect until approved by the President. The Social Security Commission [SSC] is recommendatory. The FFW will ask Secretary Bello to call SSS management to a meeting with labor and with the NTIPC to discuss the increase,” Cainglet said.

SSS earlier announced it plans to raise the membership fee rate by 3 percent in April to maintain the sustainability of its funds.

The FFW rejected the proposal as it was supposedly done without sufficient consultation from its stakeholders, particularly the labor sector.

It noted that the supposed labor representatives in the SSS Commission—Anita Bumpus-Quitain, Arthur L. Amansec and Gonzalo T. Duque—“poorly represented” the stand of workers on the issue of the membership fee hike.

“The SSS is disregarding workers and violating laws on tripartism, that make consultation with workers and employers mandatory,” FFW President Jose Sonny G. Matula said in a statement.

“It is lamentable that the most representative labor groups have no more representation in the SSC for almost two years,” he added.

The FFW said it will submit a letter to the SSS questioning the manner by which it came up with the decision for the membership fee increase. The Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) also assailed the SSS proposal since it will be implemented at a time when workers are still struggling to cope with the price increase caused by the recently implemented Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

“Any additional SSS monthly contribution at this point of TRAIN implementation is not a good time for workers,” ALU-TUCP National President Michael C. Mendoza said.

Mendoza urged SSS to reconsider the membership increase and instead focus on other measure to raise its revenues like reducing the “excessive” bonuses of its executives, improving its portfolio investments and running after delinquent employers.

“SSS records show only 14 million of its 34 million registered members are regularly paying their monthly contributions,” he said.

Reject hike

Militant-lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Palace to reject the 3-percent proposed increase in SSS contribution.

Party-list Reps. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, asked the President not to approve the proposed increase.

“While the proposed measure was meant to prolong the actuarial life of the SSS fund, increasing the contribution should not be on the top of the list by the SSS management. There are pending issues that the SSS leadership should settle first, which affects the actual performance of the SSS,” Casilao said.

He added SSS should instead go after employers who did not transmit the SSS contributions of their employees. “The SSS should also address other controversies that continue to hound the agency, like the anomaly on the stock investments, excessive perks, bonuses of its high-ranking officials and board members,” he said.

Brosas said the plan to increase premiums of the SSS to 14 percent by April is “ill-timed and baseless” in view of the “collection inefficiency” of the government-owned and -controlled corporation and the increase in prices due to the TRAIN law.

She also said the majority of those who will be affected are low minimum-wage earners and members without fixed incomes.

“Minimum-wage earners who are not affected by the supposed relief brought by TRAIN are now suffering from increase of prices in basic commodities and services. And now, this is salt to the wound that they have to suffer since whatever left of their take-home pay will be cut by this premium increase,” Brosas said. “SSS members should not suffer for the agencies’ management inefficiency. Collection-efficiency rate of SSS has been pegged at 40 percent to 50 percent only. Before pushing for increase in premiums, the SSS management should first resolve this problem of inefficiency,” she said. The SSS attributed the decrease of SSS’s net income—from P32 billion in 2016 to P9 billion in 2017—to the P1,000 hike given to SSS pensioners last year.