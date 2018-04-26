Krav Maga Philippines

LIVING in the Philippines, one is never far away from petty crime. Practically every person who owns a cell phone has been traumatized by theft, or the threat of theft.

Or everyone you know has a story of a family member who has fallen victim to more frightening, life-threatening crime, like having a laptop taken at knifepoint or being one of the victims of a jeepney holdup in the dark streets of the metropolis. The list goes on and on, and there is a common denominator to all of these incidents: the criminal gets away without a scratch, and the victim is left wondering if there is justice in this world.

However, there are those who, like Jennifer Lopez in the movie Enough, say enough is enough, and believe that justice lies in one’s ability to face the odds, and bravely face the danger, with the objective of overcoming and conquering the enemy. Like J Lo’s character—the battered and abused wife who is constantly in fear of being discovered and caught by her estranged husband—one can overcome fear, physical inequality and a yielding and defeatist attitude. Fight to outwit. Fight to outrun. Fight to disable, disarm, and to ultimately eliminate the enemy—especially when one is severely threatened.

The good news is that this is not all fiction. There are real-life fight masters and teachers. You can fight, you can get away and even overpower the big bully. You can learn Krav Maga, the world’s most popular self-defense system used by no less than the fabled Israeli army, Israeli Special Forces, and the many other armed and security forces operating in many parts of the world. A Hebrew term that translates to “close combat”, Krav Maga is the signature Israeli contribution to the art, or the system of self-defense. Established in the 1930’s by Czechoslovakian Jew Imi Lichtenfeld, this system has become so popular that it is now present in60 countries with over a thousand official trainers, some of whom count themselves as belonging to a small circle of original fighters/teachers ordained by Lichtenfeld himself.

Lichtenfeld was an able wrestler and athlete who also helped his compatriots combat anti-Semitic groups and thugs prevalent in pre-World War 2 Europe. He can be considered one of the founding fathers of modern-day Israel, where he became the country’s close-quarters combat chief after the country was established in 1948. Lichtenfeld developed Krav Maga into the elite Israeli self-defense system that is the hallmark of secret forces hand-to-hand combat training. Its advocates refuse to call it a martial art, in the tradition of Karate or Judo or Jeet Kune Do, etc. Purists would say there are no rules, but observers will agree that there seem to be basic moves, and a choreography that is intuitive, instinctive and without flamboyance.

One of Lichtenfeld’s most recognized disciples is Eyal Yanilov, the 59-year-old Israeli founder of Krav Maga Global, which is present in the Philippines and established by no less than Eyal himself.

Eyal was assistant to Grand Master Imi for over 20 years, and he is hugely recognized as the one who popularized and developed the modern version of Krav Maga. An excellent student and teacher, Eyal was instructed by the elder Imi to develop and refine Krav Maga into the modern, more organized curriculum that is currently being taught around the world.

Eyal is considered a “7th Dan,” a rare honor in the martial arts world. His organization epitomizes Eyal as being “the only person in the world to whom Imi presented the ‘Founder’s Diploma of Excellence’”. Many Krav Maga experts consider Eyal as the world’s top practitioner and instructor, including Filipino Krav Maga Country Director Ken Asuncion who established the Philippine chapter of Krav Maga Global.

Ken Asuncion founded Krav Maga Philippines (KMP) in 2004, with no less than Eyal himself conducting the demonstrations to military and law-enforcement groups. The first instructors’ course was held in 2006 and, by 2009, four Filipinos attained full instructors’ level, and comprised the pioneering core group of Philippine Krav Maga. Asuncion considers Eyal his friend and mentor.

Since then, Filipino instructors are considered as internationally certified, and have conducted regular as well as specialized training, even conducting programs for law-enforcement agencies like the PSPO, the PSG Police Unit, barangay tanods, bodyguards and other security personnel.

One of KMP’s trainers, American trainer Daniel Lasher, tells his students that the underlying goal of KM is for the person to have a mind-set of being able to “walk anywhere, by yourself; to be unafraid, and to fearno one. Because of your training, both physical and mental, you will survive.”

Asuncion agrees that Krav Maga is without frills, which is why it is preferred and practiced by most Special Forces Units globally. All military and police officers in Israel are trained in Krav Maga. The FBI, various US military units, the CIA, and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Anti-terrorism Specialty Team all employ Krav Maga techniques as part of their physical training. “Size and gender is not an issue. Our greatest teacher and founder created the system so that even women and children can learn it and be protected by it. On top of the extensive physical training, Krav Maga promotes awareness, self-confidence and speed.”

In the Philippines Krav Maga Global has a main gym in San Juan run by Asuncion. There are satellite sites in Commonwealth, Katipunan, Eastwood, Makati, Alabang, Bulacan and Iloilo. With this extensive reach, the Philippine operations also promote several training variants, including Civilian Krav Maga, VIP Protection Course, Military and Law Enforcement, Firearms and Shooting Course, All Women’s Training and First Response.

On April 30 Eyal Yanilov will once more face his Filipino followers and conduct his training at the Atrium of the Robinsons Place in Manila. Admission is free, and this is a rare treat for many Filipino practitioners who dream of reaching international instructor levels. Through its over 80- year history, Krav Maga’s advocates continue their practice with their founder’s legacy in mind; that everyone should be free from persecution. Krav Maga, therefore,is freedom from fear.