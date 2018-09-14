Korean star to hold first fan meeting in Manila

IF you are a fan of the Korean variety show 2 Days & 1 Night, then you probably know Jung Joon-young, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter who was born in Indonesia and lived in the Philippines for two years.

Jung is the vocalist and guitarist of Korean rock band Drug Restaurant, which recently released their new track and music video “403” last month. He had his solo comeback last March 29 with his single “Fiancée”. He also starred in the television series The Lover, which is also available on the Viu platform just like 2 Days & 1 Night.

Jung was recently in the Philippines with Yook Sung-jae of the Korean idol group BTOB for the launch of Viu’s original reality show Hello K-Idol.

During the event, Jung announced that he will be back in Manila for his first-ever fan meeting in the country and Southeast Asia. He will be meeting his fans, who are known collectively as the Jungbrahimovics, on September 22, at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent. The event is called “Fiancée: Jung Joon-young Fan Meeting in Manila 2018”.

“We are very glad to have Jung Joon-young back with us here in Manila. As this is his first fan meeting in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, we’re excited to bring his fans together in a night of beautiful performances and exciting activities,” said Arianne Kader-Cu, country manager of Viu Philippines.

Ticket prices to Jung’s fan meeting are SVIP: P7,600; VIP: P5,100; GA: P2,900. These tickets are all inclusive of a hi-touch with Joon-young himself.

If you have the Viu app, you are likely to be a fan of Korean TV shows and movies. Viu is an OTT (Over-the-Top) video service. OTT is a term used for the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet.

You can download Viu from the App Store or Google Play. There is a free version or Premium membership for P129 a month. Here’s why I like Viu: All the shows and movies are subtitled, which is something you might not get if you stream from, ahem, “unofficial” sites.

I’m watching so many shows on different platforms like HOOQ, Netflix and Viu. I’m subscribed to all three because each one has a different specialization. Viu is quite strong in Korean content. I wish I had two days free to watch everything I want to watch, something that isn’t possible right now.

I just finished watching Sweet Stranger and Me, the story of a flight attendant whose mother died recently. The flight attendant, whose fiancé cheated on her with a younger colleague, learned that her mother had married a man younger than her, and that the man now owned the family’s property and dumpling business.

I’m watching two other shows—Thirty but Seventeen and My ID is Gangnam Beauty—on Viu right now. These two dramas have yet to reach their respective endings so it’s really quite a test on one’s EQ to wait for episodes every week.

Thirty but Seventeen tells the story of a 17-year-old who slips into a coma after an accident, and the boy who always loved her. The girl wakes up when she is already 30 years old. Somehow, she finds her way into the home and life of the boy, who feels guilty about what happened to her.

On the other hand, My ID is Gangnam Beauty is something we can all relate to. It’s the story of a girl who wasn’t born beautiful. She has lived her life being laughed at by schoolmates and even strangers. Before the girl goes to college, her mother brings her to a plastic surgeon so that she can live what is deemed a normal life. At the university, she meets a former schoolmate who falls in love with her.

I have so many shows and movies lined up for viewing on Viu and other OTT services like HOOQ and Netflix, and I know people who are on these platforms, as well. This brings me to ask: Do people still watch TV these days?