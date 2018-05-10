Korean and Iran nuclear talks: A study in contrasts

By
Edgardo Angara
-

The Korean negotiation produced an initial breakthrough agreement. Asians usually carry on a dialogue through symbolism without having to verbalize. The Asian way is called a Dialogue of Silence.

West diplomats inevitably often strongly articulate their viewpoint. The West way leads often to stalemate, needing a third-party arbiter to break the deadlock or resolve
the dispute.

This contrast to me explains the initial success of the Korean Peninsula dialogue and the apparent lack of progress of the European Union (EU) trying to convince Trump not to disown the Iran denuclearization accord.

Prof. Kishore Mahbubani, dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy-National University of Singapore said: “Scholarship in the West often overlooks the personal dimension in international relations.”

How did the Chinese react to the Korean talks. Its Prime Minister traveled to Seoul to congratulate South Korea President Moon Jae-in for breaking the deadlock. Its foreign minister traveled to Pyongyang to tell Kim Jong Un that China supports full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On the other hand, under the Iran denuclearization deal from which the United States has pulled out, Iran said it’s free to return to the status quo ante, i.e., uranium enrichment, rearming its ballistic missiles, resumption of nuclearization program.

The EU dispatched French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington to convince President Donald Trump not to scrap the Iran accord.

Frenchman Macron in Washington used cultural diplomacy—its historic affinity to the US to charm President Trump. German Chancellor Merkel displayed the equally well-known Teutonic efficiency: direct to the point and no kisses and embraces. From the airport, she was whisked to the White House and after a quick day visit again brought back to the airport and on to Berlin.

Is the contrast in negotiation partly explained by the fact that Asian civilizations were as old as the Greeks and Romans, and the Maya’s in Yucatan; and Guatamela in Central America? Their ancestors had learned the art of employing “soft power” to maintain stability and diversity within their empires.

 

E-mail: [email protected]| Facebook and Twitter: @edangara

 

mm
Edgardo Angara
Edgardo J. Angara spent most of his professional career as a public servant. A former Senate President, Edgardo J. Angara was elected to the Philippine Senate for four six-year terms, serving as a legislator for 23 years. He also served as President of the University of the Philippines (1981 – 1987); delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Convention (1970 – 1972); Secretary of Agriculture (1999 – 2000), and Executive Secretary (2001). He is a Founding Partner of ACCRALAW, one of the country’s leading law firms. He was a Founding President of the ASEA Law Association (ALA); a past President of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and the Philippine Bar Association. Retired from government service, Mr. Angara is busily occupied in various professional and charitable pursuits. He oversees the projects and programs of the Angara Centre for Law and Economics, a think-tank founded in his honor by the Faculties of Law and Economics of the University of the Philippines. He chairs the PinoySport Foundation which successfully brought the world famous soccer club, Real Madrid to train select Filipino coaches and students. He is now spearheading the construction of Manila-Acapulco Galleon Museum as chair of the Museo Del Galleon foundation. As Chairman of the Laban ng Demokraktikong Pilipino (LDP), Mr. Angara sits as a member of the Executive Board of the Centrist Democratic International (CDI), the biggest political alliance

