Korea expands Incentive Travel Market

The number of incentive travel tourists who visited Korea in 2017, excluding those coming from China, reached a total of 183,307—reflecting a 25-percent increase over the previous year.

According to Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) Chief Executive Changsu Jung, Korea’s incentive travelers from Southeast Asia is experiencing an upward trend, particularly in Vietnam (56,246, 90.5 percent), the Philippines (4,855, 128.7 percent), and Malaysia (16,681, 27.3 percent). In addition, countries which showed weakness in growth over the past years, rose considerably and are being considered as a new incentive market in the future.

The increase in incentive tourism is directly driven by the economic growth of emerging markets in Southeast Asia and the active efforts of the Korea Tourism Organization in diversifying its market. KTO Meetings and Incentives Team Director Chulbeum Park said, “We have taken several steps to seek new markets and increase the tourist arrivals in Korea. Our major move was to expand the existing support system to attract more incentive groups to Korea last year.”

In 2017 KTO has successfully launched its new corporate meetings and incentive support program and initiated several road shows overseas, together with other Korean tourism providers and convention bureaus.

This year, the KTO is expected to continue and add more road shows and other promotional activities for 2018.