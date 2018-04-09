Kiwis send Gilas to no. 4

NEW ZEALAND used a second-quarter surge to beat the Philippines, 76-60, and prevent the Batang Gilas from making the podium of the Fiba Asia Under-16 Championship on Sunday at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in Foshan, China.

Trailing by a slim 14-18 gap at the end of the first period, the Filipinos slammed themselves into the Kiwis’ brick wall defense and could only score seven points to the 24 scattered by the eventual bronze medal winners.

The Filipinos tried to shift the momentum but the Kiwis always had an answer to every Batang Gilas uprising in the last 20 minutes.

Terrence Fortea led Batang Gilas with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Kai Sotto, who made his seven-foot-one frame make its presence in the tournament, was held to 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Filipinos had a good start by leading 14-9 courtesy of a jumper by Fortea at the fifth-minute mark. But New Zealand scored nine straight points behind the hot hands of Mitchell Dance and never looked back.

It was an all-New Zealand show in the second quarter with the Kiwis firing at will and limiting their opponents’ production with impunity.

Marvin Williams-Dunn had 17 points and two assists for New Zealand, while Dance added 16 points and seven rebounds.

New Zealand led in all departments, including a 48-37 edge in rebounding complimented by a 41.2 percent shooting from the field.

By finishing No. 4, the Philippines improved one rung better from its 2015performance. But more importantly, the semifinal appearance was all the Filipinos needed to secure a ticket to the Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Argentina set from June 30 to July 8.

Australia threw its weight around China, 91-62, to bag the gold medal.

Six-foot-3 Shalom Broughton effectively put the clamps on Sotto, limiting the Filipino big man while scoring nine points an collaring 8 boards of his own.

The Philippines just could not get anything going after their initial scoring run. As a team, Batang Gilas shot under 32 percent from the field.