Kim Chiu in Araneta Center’s Hugot Night and other V-Day treats

Chinita Princess Kim Chiu will join the so-called sawi population as they celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Araneta Center on Feb. 14. Hugot Night, Araneta Center’s Valentine special for singles with hugot from failed relationships, will be a night loaded with fun-filled activities.

Kim Chiu is expected to perform and share her words of wisdom for the sawi at the Hugot Night. The singer-actress will be also joined by stand-up comedienne Donna Cariaga, indie folk-pop artist Alex Corner, and spoken word artist Maimai Cantillano. The event will take place at the Gateway Mall activity area on February 14, starting 6 PM.

Hugot Night is part of Araneta Center’s week-long Valentine and Chinese New Year celebration titled “Feels X Fortune,” happening from February 11 to 18 in all Araneta Center malls (Gateway, Ali Mall, and New Farmers Plaza).

Aside from the Hugot Night, Araneta Center will also be holding its Chinese New Year special for the heartbroken called An Afternoon of Feels and Fortune (February 16, 1-4 PM at the Gateway Mall activity area). Hosted by comedian Stanley Chi, the event will feature talks on attracting one’s soulmate by the country’s leading tarot card reader Rob Rubin, and moving on by internet action star Ramon Bautista.

Other highlights of “Feels X Fortune” include EX-Hibit: The Araneta Center Heartbreak Museum, Letters of Letting Go, Feels Forecast, outdoor movie screenings, and free Tarot Card reading by Mysterium Philippines.

New mobile app PIIP, which lets users discover latest promos and real-time flash sales, will also be giving away free Dairy Queen Dip Cone and Dilly Bar with matching roses and balloons on Feb. 14 through its “Treats for your Sweet” promo. To register for the promo, simply download PIIP using a smartphone and sign up from Feb. 9 to 13. Locate a participating Dairy Queen outlet near you, PIIP the promo, and wait to be notified to claim your free Valentine’s Day treat on February 14, 2018 at PIIP booths in participating DQ outlets, three of which are located in Araneta Center, namely Ali Mall, Cyberpark 1, and Gateway Food Express.

So come and celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Araneta Center because being single never felt this lucky! For more information and other Araneta Center updates, follow @TheAranetaCenter on Facebook.