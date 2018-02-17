Kidapawan City vies for Guinness ‘largest’ samba dance

KIDAPAWAN CITY—It broke the world record in 2016 for the Cha-cha dance and this time, this city has attempted to break another Guinness World Record for the “largest samba dance” in one setting.

About 17,000, or 8,500 pairs of samba dancers, led by Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista, performed on Monday the largest samba dance in another attempt to break a world record.

“I am confident we break the record of the current world-record holder,” Evangelista told reporters after the dance showdown along a 3-kilometer stretch of the Maharlika national highway here.

He lauded those who participated in the attempt to get world recognition.

The samba dance forms part of the 20th charter anniversary celebration of this city.

The city, Evangelista said, is awaiting the results of validation conducted by a team from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Kidapawan City is the titleholder for the largest number of performers dancing Cha-Cha after besting Singapore in the Guinness. Students from all levels, village and city officials, employees and senior citizens, with a total number of 14,275, joined the Cha-cha dance in August 2016 along the same highway here.

Kidapawan City dislodged Edgefield Primary School in Singapore in the Guinness, which had only 3,379 participants.