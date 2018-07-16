Kho takes oath as Comelec commissioner, vows to fast-track disposition of election cases

Newly appointed Commission on Election (Comelec) Commissioner Antonio T. Kho Jr. on Monday vowed to fast-track the disposition of election cases during his term.

In his oath taking ceremony yesterday, Kho said he and Commissioner Socorro Inting were assigned by the Comelec en banc to “streamline” the Comelec’s disposition of electoral cases.

He asked Comelec personnel to help in the said initiative to make it successful.

Comelec’s directors and representatives of its employees organization supported the appointment of Kho, who is the fourth commissioner appointed by President Duterte in the poll body.

Comelec is now eyeing better preparations for the 2019 elections now it has completed its roster of commissioners.

“The appointment of Commissioner Kho rounds up the composition of the seven-member en Banc as the Comelec goes full steam ahead with its preparations for the May 13, 2019 National and Local Elections,” Comelec said.

Aside from Kho and Inting, the Comelec en banc now includes Comelec chair Sheriff Abbas; Commissioners Luie Tito Guia; Rowena Guanzon; Marlon Casquejo; and Al Parreño.