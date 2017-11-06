Karen Ibasco wins fourth Miss Earth title for PHL

As soon as she introduced herself as “Liwanag ng Kalikasan” her “Heroine Fighting Climate Change” persona in the parade of nations segment, Karen Santos Ibasco of the Philippines proved unstoppable as the warrior-goddess to beat at the Miss Earth 2017 pageant last Saturday night.

To thunderous cheers from the hometown crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Ibasco was crowned the 17th Miss Earth by outgoing queen Katherine Espin of Ecuador.

The 26-year-old University of Santo Thomas applied physics major in medical physics cum laude graduate bested 85 other candidates from around the planet to win the grand-slam beauty title, wearing a gold gown by designed Rian Fernandez.

In their evening gowns, the candidates were trimmed to the top 16, including Ermelinda de Matos (first delegate from Angola), Lela Karagić (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Angele Kossinda (Cameroon), Maria José Castañeda (from Guatemala, who won Best in National Costume for North America), Sarah Laura Peyrel (Switzerland), Diamond Langi (from Tonga and Face of Beauty International 2013 winner), Andreia Gibau (the United States) and Vietnam’s Le Thi Ha Thu (Miss Photogenic).

During the top 8, the candidates were asked to expound on trending topics, such as #terroristattack, #millennials, #ecowarriors, #feminism, #overpopulation, #HowMissEarthChangedMe and #harrassment.

Ibasco’s topic was #biodiversity, to which she responded with nary a pause: “Biodiversity is very important. We are known in the Philippines to have a lot of biodiversity, and they’re very important because they also balance the ecosystem. It’s very important for us to protect them because, as we protect them, we protect the environment to help save our home, our planet, our Earth, to be a better place to live in. Thank you.”

The ones who made it to the top 8 included Iva Uchytilová (Czech Republic), Faith Landman (Netherlands), Paweensuda Drouin (Thailand) and Ninoska Vásquez (Venezuela).

It was heartbreaking when these stunning contenders didn’t advance to the final round. All four were favorites and deserving of the Ramona Haar-designed crown. But one has to be articulate, assertive and an authority on the Miss Earth advocacy of actively promoting and getting involved in the preservation of the environment and the protection of Mother Earth.

In the final, same-question round, Ibasco’s intelligence edged out her competition. The dashing host, road-safety advocate James Deakin, gave the final question. “Who or what do you think is the biggest enemy of Mother Earth and why?”

Ibasco replied: “I believe that the real problem in this world is not climate change; the real problem is us, because of our ignorance and apathy. What we have to do is to start changing our ways, to start recalibrating our minds, and redirecting our steps because, together, as a global community, our micro efforts will have a macro effect to help save our home, our planet. Thank you.”

Completing her elemental court are Miss Earth Water Juliana Franco (Colombia), Miss Earth Fire Lada Akimova (Russia) and Miss Earth Air Nina Robertson (Australia), a half-Filipina from Melbourne.

Ibasco, from Manila, is the fourth winner from the Philippines, and the third victory in four years for the country. Karla Henry from Cebu won in 2008, Jamie Herrell from Cebu won in 2014 and Angelia Ong from Iloilo won in 2015.

Ibasco’s pageant trajectory is similar to Henry’s and Ong’s. The three queens previously competed at Binibining Pilipinas in various years and were unfortunate in their bids until winning the Miss Earth top plum.

With Ibasco’s victory, the Philippines continues an unprecedented winning placements at international pageants. Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Elizabeth Clenci won third place at Miss Grand International on October 25 in Vietnam, Binibining Pilipinas Globe Nelda Ibe won second place at Miss Globe in Albania on November 3 and Binibining Pilipinas 2017 finalist Sammie Ann Legaspi also won second place in Miss Lumiere International in Malaysia on November 4.