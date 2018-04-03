Justices tells CJ: Present yourself during quo warranto oral arguments on April 10

THE Supreme Court (SC) is set to hear oral arguments on the quo warranto petition, which seeks to nullify the appointment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, SC Spokesman Theodore Te said the magistrates have decided to hold an oral argument on the petition during the first day of their yearly summer session traditionally being held in Baguio City.

The 15-man High Tribunal also directed Sereno, who has gone on indefinite leave to prepare for her impending impeachment trial, to be present during the oral argument and answer questions from her colleagues.

“The Petition for Quo Warranto be heard on oral argument on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 2:00 in the afternoon at the Supreme Court Session Hall in Baguio City, with an instruction to respondent Chief Justice for her to attend personally and answer questions from the Court En Banc,” Te said after Tuesday’s en banc.

Meanwhile, the magistrates denied the petition filed by the Makabayan bloc consisting of party-list lawmakers led by Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani T. Zarate of Bayan Muna and a group of private individuals led by running priest Fr. Robert Reyes that they be allowed to intervene on the petition. The Court, at the same time, merely noted the same bid filed by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

A quo warranto proceeding is initiated against an individual who usurps, intrudes into or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office; a public person who commits an act that serves as a ground for the forfeiture of the position; or an association that acts as a corporation in the Philippines without being legally incorporated or without lawful authority to act.

Solicitor General Jose C. Calida filed the petition seeking to nullify Sereno’s appointment, citing her alleged failure to fully disclose her wealth before applying for the top SC post in 2012 following the ouster of Chief Justice Renato Corona due to unexplained wealth.

Sereno had earlier filed her answer to the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General, where she insisted that her fellow magistrates have no authority to

remove her from office via quo warranto, since the 1987 Constitution mandates that impeachable officials like her can be ousted “only by impeachment.”

Sereno cited Section 2, Article XI, of the 1987 Constitution, which provides that impeachable officials, which include all members of the SC, may only be removed from office upon impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court.

Sereno said the petition should be dismissed not only because of the Constitution and jurisprudence so demand “but also because the Chief Justice deserves her day in court before the Senate sitting as an Impeachment Tribunal.”

Sereno also argued that the quo warranto petition should be junked immediately for being “time-barred.”

Section 11, Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, provides that a petition for quo warranto must be filed within one year from the “cause of ouster,” she said.