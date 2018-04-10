Justices focus questioning on Sereno’s ‘failure’ to submit SALNs

BAGUIO CITY—The High Tribunal on Tuesday grilled Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno for her reported failure to submit 11 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) during her 20-year stint at the University of the Philippines (UP).

She was also quizzed on the truthfulness of the SALNs she submitted to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) as a requirement when she applied for the associate justice post in 2010, and for the chief justice post in 2012.

During Tuesday’s oral argument on the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose C. Calida, Associate Justice Teresita de Castro and Sereno had a heated exchange of arguments centering on Sereno’s alleged failure to submit copies of her SALNs, which she claimed she had filed.

De Castro even accused Sereno of failing to religiously comply with Section 7 of Republic Act 3019, which requires every public officer—within 30 days after assuming office, and within the month of January of every other year thereafter, as well as upon the expiration of his term of office, or upon his resignation or separation from office—to submit a true, detailed and sworn SALN, including a statement of the amounts and sources of his or her income, the amounts of his or her personal and family expenses and the amount of income taxes paid for the next preceding calendar year.

“You’re making a lot of excuses for not filing your SALN…You are blaming everyone, but the point is, have you religiously filed your SALN?” de Castro told the Chief Justice.

De Castro was referring to the failure of Sereno to provide the JBC copies of her SALN, which she was supposed to file while she was at UP for 20 years, as well as her confusing SALNs that she submitted to the JBC in 2010.

De Castro noted that Sereno submitted to the JBC on July 27, 2010, her SALN for 2006, even if the requirement was the submission of her latest SALN. Sereno, however, reasoned that the only available downloadable form online then had the year 2006 on it. So she used that form and wrote 2010 on it.

Even Associate Justice Francis H. Jardeleza noted Sereno’s use of several excuses in defending her failure to present her missing SALNs. “It seems to be that you are layering a lot of reasons about why you did not file. You are not presenting us evidence to the contrary; your assertion is that you filed,” Jardeleza said.

Sereno, however, insisted that she could not longer find copies of her SALN because of the 10-year retention period.

Associate Justice Noel G. Tijam also blasted Sereno. “You filed but couldn’t find them, you were not reminded or the others also did not also file…. The filing of a SALN is a constitutional and statutory requirement.” Sereno’s failure to submit her SALNs for the past years is the major basis of the solicitor general in filing the quo warranto petition, which intends to nullify Sereno’s appointment as chief justice.

During the oral argument, Sereno maintained that she consistently filed her SALN, as required by law. She even accused de Castro of having an “absurd and oppressive” interpretation of law with regard to the filing of SALN.

Sereno pointed out that the fact that her name was included on the JBC’s shortlist proves that the SALNs she submitted were acceptable.

No inhibition

Also prior to the start of the oral arguments, Acting Chief Justice Antonio T. Carpio announced that the five justices Sereno accused of being prejudiced against her had denied her motion seeking their inhibition from the case.

De Castro and four other magistrates—Associate Justices Diosdado M. Peralta, Lucas P. Bersamin, Jardeleza and Tijam—all rejected the motions of Sereno seeking their inhibition from the case over alleged biases.

Carpio said the justices would explain their reasons for their denial of Sereno’s motion for inhibition, together with the resolution of the quo warranto petition.

Sereno’s counsel, lawyer Alex Poblador, reiterated that their participation in the proceedings should not be considered as waiver of their position that the five justices should inhibit themselves from the case.

Not ordered by Duterte

Meanwhile, Calida denied that President Duterte was behind his decision to file a quo warranto petition against Sereno.

“The President never instructed me to file a quo warranto case against respondent Sereno. It is not his style. But, under Rule 66, I have the power to file a quo warranto on my own without the President’s instruction,” Calida told reporters prior to the start of the oral arguments on his petition Under Rule 66 of the 1997 Rules of Civil Procedure, a quo warranto petition may be commenced against a person who usurps, intrudes into or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office, position or franchise.

Sereno’s arguments

Poblador stressed that a ruling in favor of the quo warranto petition would set “a very dangerous precedent, erode the independence of the judiciary and the principle of separation of powers.”

He maintained that Section 2, Article XI, of the Constitution provides that “impeachable officials may be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes or betrayal of public trust.”

“It is not difficult to see that allowing the solicitor general to remove a sitting justice by quo warranto will set a dangerous precedent that will destroy this public policy,” Poblador said, while urging the Supreme Court justices during the oral arguments to dismiss Calida’s petition.