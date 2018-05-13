‘Just let market forces decide’: Stakeholders seek D.O.E. clarification on pronouncement to alter power mix

Power-industry stakeholders are still clueless on how the Department of Energy (DOE) would implement its plan to alter the country’s energy mix.

The DOE’s pronouncement, they said, remains vague and ambiguous, thus, the need for further clarifications on whether it is a policy or a mere guideline.

At the end of the day, energy players stressed, market forces should be left as the deciding factor on which energy mix the sector would follow.

The proposal involves a possible shift of the current mix to 50-percent baseload and 50-percent flexible plants, from the current 70-20-10 mix in favor of baseload, followed by mid-merit then peaking.

The rationale of the proposal is to accommodate renewable-energy (RE) projects that are coming into the grid.

Baseload plants are power facilities that operate on a 24/7 basis, while flexible plants are those that are easy to start up, and are able to ramp up their generating capacities immediately, such as natural gas, geothermal and hydro. Mid-merit plants run on long hours, but not on a 24/7 basis.

Policy or guideline?

“In my view, the key question is whether energy mix is a policy or a guideline. If it is in fact a policy, then the critical issue is how to formulate and enforce the rules. Without specific rules, it becomes mere guidelines, and getting to an eventual mix would be primarily market driven,” AC Energy Holdings Inc. President Eric Francia said in an interview with the BusinessMirror.

Francia said as a matter of direction setting, “It does make sense to prepare the system for the growth of variable renewable energy.” This, he added, also would ensure adequate load and minimize use of more expensive energy supplied by peaking power plants.

AC Energy currently has 1,300 megawatts (MW) of thermal generating capacity and 300 MW of RE. It plans to ramp up its power portfolio to 5,000 MW by 2025.

Deciding factor

Aboitiz Power Corp. President Antonio Moraza, meanwhile, in a text message, said that he is “not fully aware of DOE’s thinking.”

“I am sure they have their reasons…. To me, market forces will decide [the] mix. Investors will respond to the need,” he added.

At end-2017, Aboitiz Power’s energy portfolio stood at almost 3,000 MW. It expects to add 536 MW more into its generation portfolio with hydro plants Maris Canal and Manolo Fortich, plus its baseload plants Pagbilao 3 and Therma Visayas online. It has set a goal of 4,000 MW by 2020.

Broad choice

Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), said prices play an important role in determining what type of energy source one must purchase.

“You have two broad choices. One is a predetermined mix of energy sources. The question is whether that is a wise thing to do given the uncertainty of prices of crude, gas, solar and the technological advances that will impact the pricing of fuel sources,” he said.

Pangilinan added: “The other option is just to let the market drive your fuel source. So we don’t know. That is really dynamic…so much uncertainty. Our tentative inclination is to let market drive fuel source because, obviously, even Meralco is looking at least cost of sourcing power. So, if anybody has a crystal ball, I am happy to talk to him.”

Biggest player

Meralco is the largest power-distribution firm in the country. In April electricity bills, Meralco’s total power requirement was sourced from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market at 15 percent, from independent power producers at 39 percent and from other plants via power supply agreements at 46 percent.

The utility firm’s power-generating arm, Meralco PowerGen, is developing coal power plants.

Consistency

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. (ACR) Vice President for Business Development Joseph Nocos said an ideal power mix must be consistent with the projected supply and demand.

“To the extent that the supply mix is generally consistent with the projected load profiles, the resulting blend will be close to optimal. I believe the major utilities will procure new supply according to this principle,” said Nocos in a text message.

Alsons Power projects a total generating capacity of 588 MW by 2021, or equivalent to 25 percent of Mindanao’s projected peak power demand.

Coal factor

Government data showed that the country’s total installed capacity in 2017 stood at 22,728 MW. Of this capacity, coal still remained the dominant energy source with a share of 35.4 percent. Coal-fired power plants had a total installed capacity of 8,049 MW, followed by RE at 7,079 MW, or 31.1 percent of the total.

Oil-based energy sources made up 18.3 percent of the dependable capacity at 4,153 MW, while natural gas had a share of 15.2 percent, or 3,447 MW, as of end-2017.

The proposed change in energy-mix policy was mainly on the account of the current trends as far as demand is concerned and based on technologies that are coming in, the DOE said.