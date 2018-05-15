Jollibee celebrates mothers’ great love with trilogy of heart-warming Mother’s Day videos

Jollibee pays tribute to all mothers with a special Kwentong Jollibee Mother’s Day trilogy that again tugs at the heartstrings of Filipinos anywhere in the world.

Coming from the viral success of last year’s “Parangal”, Jollibee aims to surpass the “feels” it generated and once again set the internet abuzz with three short films that celebrate a #MothersGreatLove.

First in the Mother’s Day trilogy is “Amor”, directed by Dan Villegas, which tells the story of a mother who goes to great lengths to provide for her family’s needs.

The second episode, “Tess” is from filmmaker Pepe Diokno who continues to showcase his brilliance in bringing out the beauty of love between a mother and her child, having directed the memorable “Parangal” and “Date” Valentine’s Day videos. Diokno’s masterpiece this year, “Tess” celebrates a different kind of motherly love between a child and her nanny.

The third installment, “Helen” is directed by Ianco Dela Cruz, the same director who captured the hearts of netizens with his Valentine’s Day “Vow” and “Status” viral videos.

“The greatest love anyone can ever feel can only come from a mother’s heart. The true stories featured in Kwentong Jollibee’s first-ever Mother’s Day trilogy is testament to this as we celebrate and honor an endless love that has nurtured us from the time we were born,” said Francis Flores, Jollibee Brand Chief Marketing Officer and PH Marketing head.

More than becoming viral hits, Jollibee hopes that the 3 stories will capture the sentiments of millions of Filipinos from every corner of the world and become a fitting tribute to all the moms and nanays. “We sincerely hope that through this special Mother’s Day Trilogy, people will appreciate even more their moms and will go out of their way to express their love and gratitude to them,” added Flores.