Jobs in Japan await repatriated OFWs from Kuwait–DOLE 

Employment opportunities in Japan now await distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) recently repatriated by the government from Kuwait.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said a group of Japanese businessmen have offered to hire 1,000 OFWs from Kuwait for their flight catering business.

“They are offering a good salary of $800 dollars. That is twice what they [repatriated OFWs] receive [in Kuwait],” Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III told reporters in an interview last week.

Bello said he is confident many of the 2,000 OFWs they were able to repatriate from Kuwait will qualify for said vacancies once they undergo the necessary training in the next two months.

“Many of them are HSW [household service workers] who do cooking and cleaning, so they will not have hard time adjusting in the catering [business],” the labor chief said.

In preparation for the processing, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), for its part, urged the repatriated OFWs to apply for the training during its two-day special National Technical and Vocational Education and Training enrollment next month.

Tesda Director General Guiling A. Mamodiong said the event will be held on April 5 and 6 at Tesda technology institutions nationwide.

“They can apply in the jobs that will be offered by our partner companies and industries in the job fair and they could also register in out technical-vocational courses for free skills training or upgrade their skills,” Mamondiong said in a news statement.

The Tesda said the nationwide enrollment aims to address the needs of the repatriated OFWs from the Middle East, as well as the manpower needs of the local construction and business-process outsourcing industries.