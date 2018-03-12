Job-generating FDI hit all-time high $10.05 billion in 2017–BSP

Foreign direct investments (FDI) attracted by the Philippines hit an all-time high last year, reflecting the sustained confidence of investors in the country’s growth prospects.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday reported that FDI in 2017 reached $10.05 billion, 21.4 percent higher than the previous year’s $8.28 billion.

FDI are the nonresidents’ investment to the Philippines in search of longer-term yield. Known to be job-generating and longer-lasting, FDI are more coveted than foreign portfolio investments.

“Investors continue to view the country as a favorable investment destination on the back of the country’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects. All major FDI components registered increases during the year,” the BSP reported.

For 2017 FDI peaked in October, when inflows hit almost $2 billion. April and August were also good months for the Philippines as FDI breached $1 billion.

The end-2017 FDI is also a confidence booster for economic managers, as it surpassed the projected $8-billion FDI inflows for the year.

Broken down, equity capital investments expanded by 25.9 percent to $3.3 billion. Equity capital placements originated largely from the Netherlands, Singapore, the United States, Japan and Hong Kong.

By economic activity, equity capital placements were channeled mainly to gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; manufacturing; real estate; construction; and wholesale and retail trade activities.

Net availment of debt instruments—or the so-called intercompany borrowings between foreign direct investors and their subsidiaries/affiliates in the Philippines—rose by 20.7 percent to hit $6 billion.

Reinvestment of earnings expanded by 9.3 percent to reach $776 million in 2017. The all-time high FDI for the year came despite the lower December FDI, hitting $699 million for the month, 9 percent lower than the December 2016 level.

The month’s FDI decline, the BSP said, could be traced to a drop in net investments in debt instruments to $335 million.