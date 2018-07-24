JLL is ready to take real estate to the next level

A global history dating as far back as 250 years.

An Asia Pacific presence of over 50 years, including 21 years here in the Philippines.

That is the wealth of experience and expertise that JLL brings to its clients and employees in the realm of real estate services. JLL has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company for 11 straight years – the longest active streak in real estate worldwide. It also recently rose 35 spots to 356 on the prestigious Fortune500 list, which ranks the 500 largest companies based in the United States by total revenue and making it among the firms that made the biggest moves up the list. The Asia Pacific Property Awards has also consistently declared JLL Philippines as one of the Best Property Consultants in the country.

However, JLL is determined to do even more.

Country Head for the Philippines Christophe Vicic recognizes that being one of the leading and pioneering real estate services firm gives JLL the motivation to continuously innovate. “We are happy to be constantly recognized for what we do. But it was never our practice to just rest on our laurels. We continuously investing in developing technologies that will take our services, and this industry, to the next level.”

The Future of Work

JLL has come up with the Future of Work, a unique visionary framework which analysed the changing nature of work and its effect on corporate real estate. JLL foresaw the need for this new perspective so it can provide their global and local owners, occupiers and investors clients with the best counsel as they plan their future projects.

Lizanne Tan, Head of Tenant Representation, says, “We’ve seen how PH real estate has changed over the past two decades. Commercial real estate used to be about finding workspaces, acquiring and managing buildings. But with the way technology has changed everything, companies are now increasingly looking at work environments beyond traditional offices. And this is how we equip ourselves to service our clients’ ever-changing needs.”

Leading the way through PropTech investments

Technology is one of the main pillars of JLL’s growth strategy. The company knows they do not only need to keep up with the trends – they need to be ahead of them.

Late 2017, JLL made office-finding a lot easier by launching the Philippines Property Search Website which functions as the go-to site of all those in need of an office space in and out of Metro Manila.

Head of Landlord Representation Sheila Lobien highlights that with this, office space finders can find out about available properties anytime, anywhere. “We pull out all stops to ensure that information that our clients’ needs is readily accessible. You simply need to log-in to the website and you will see the vast array of properties we have in our database. With a click of a button, you may get in touch with our brokers and agents and they can help you find space most suitable to your needs.”

The company also recently announced the creation of the JLL Spark Global Venture Fund, which plans to invest up to $100 million in companies focused on leveraging technology to improve everything from real estate development and management to leasing and investing, while enhancing the experience of those who occupy it. The fund will also help entrepreneurs and their companies by connecting them with JLL’s business lines and clients for insightful feedback and distribution of their products.

Achieving Ambitions

Armed with a unique, visionary framework and innovative real estate technologies, JLL is poised to lead a tech revolution in the industry. But it doesn’t take for granted the company’s greatest strength: its people.

Ryan Isip, Head of Capital Markets, is keen to bring international best practices and PropTech to the Philippines. “We employ the best technology used in major markets and integrate that with our local real estate experts. The Manila team, in coordination with our regional experts, makes that all possible.” He adds, “Achieving Ambitions is our brand promise, and that is our guiding principle in all that we do. And this includes Achieving the Ambitions of our clients, and the communities we operate in.”

Vicic adds, “We invest in technologies and innovations, but we also invest heavily in our people. They are the ones who will carry out what these developments are capable of, and we believe that they are more than ready. We hope the industry is, too.”

To know more about Future of Work, you may visit https://www.futureofwork.jll/.

To visit the JLL Philippines Property Search website, you may visit https://property.jll.com.ph/.