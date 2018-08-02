Jim and Toni Saret head ‘Festival of Fitness’

FESTIVAL Mall, in collaboration with celebrity coaches and fitness experts Jim and Toni Saret, launches “Festival of Fitness” a campaign to promote the mall’s continuing advocacy on health and wellness to encourage Filipinos to pursue fitter and healthier lifestyles.

Festival of Fitness is held in cooperation with FITFIL’s National Weight Loss Challenge, where participants are asked to pledge a certain amount of their weight that they will be working to lose within the duration of the program.

Among the highlights of Festival of Fitness, which from August to December, is Groove Fit (Dancing/Aerobics) at the UGF Expansion Hall. Perfect for those seeking to focus on areas like weight loss, muscle toning, balance and coordination, and endurance, the Groove Fit program will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) Fit, on the other hand, will focus on fat burn, strength, endurance and muscle definition. This program will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the UGF Civic Drive between Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Starbucks Coffee.

The third offering is Run Fit for weight loss, endurance, and speed every Tuesday and Thursday, at the UGF Exterior fronting Water Garden.

Also joining the Sarets are coaches Bismark Naling for group exercise, Oman Jayke Huerto for HIIT, Paolo Martin Lalas for Zumba Fitness Dance and Kenneth Colubio for Pilates/Yoga, who held short and sweet demos to give the attendees, Festival Mall’s Zumba ladies and Festival Mall employees a sneak peek of the upcoming fitness programs.

“What we will be doing isn’t a one-time thing; it’s a journey,” shared Jim Saret at the grand launch. “That’s why we’re grateful to Filinvest and Festival Mall for helping us promote fitness to Filipinos by hosting this campaign.”

Toni Saret added, “Fitness is for everybody. With these fitness programs that we will be doing, we aim to teach the participants to eat right, and how to work out efficiently and, of course, enjoyably.”

All class schedules for Festival of Fitness will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the designated days. Sign up now for a registration fee of only P1,500, which will cover 12 sessions. Individual sessions will be worth P150.