Jica, DENR move to help LGUs solve their solid-waste problems

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is banking on the support of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) in boosting the capacity of local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila and other parts of country to address problems on solid-waste management, including the implementation of waste-to-energy (WtE) solutions.

The DENR and Jica have signed early this week the Record of Discussions (R/D) for the project aimed at strengthening the capacity of LGUs in solid-waste management (SWM).

Environmental groups strongly oppose WtE because of the adverse environmental impact of technologies that are used in WtE facilities, like the use of incineration, which is prohibited under the Clean Air Act. Instead of venturing into WtE, they said the government should intensify capacity building of LGUs in implementing proper SWM, as mandated by Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which banks on waste reduction through segregation, recycling and composting of biodegradable materials.

The R/D for “The Project for Capacity Development on Improving Solid Waste Management through Advanced/Innovative Technologies” was signed by Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu and Jica Philippines Chief Representative Susumu Ito in simple rites held at the DENR central office in Quezon City.

In a statement, Cimatu described the DENR partnership with the Japanese government as “timely and relevant in addressing the issue of solid-waste management in the country.”

“It [the project] will help improve the country’s SWM system, particularly the safety closure/rehabilitation of landfill, recycling, composting, waste segregation and operation of material recovery facilities,” he added.

It will establish a mutual agreement for the detailed plan and implementation of the capacity-development project, which is expected to run for the next three years. The cities of Quezon, Cebu and Davao have been chosen as pilot sites for the project.

As the agency responsible for the implementation of the project, the DENR has agreed to coordinate with other relevant organizations and ensure that the project’s self-reliant operation is sustained during and after the implementation period.

For his part, Ito said the capacity-building project is the “first step” in addressing the waste-management issues in the Philippines.

“The signing of today’s record of discussions of this capacity-development project signals a complete first step in helping the Philippines implement management solutions using advanced technologies,” Ito stressed.

Through the cooperation, Jica will be able to share with the Philippines “our experiences and know-how on waste management.”

To recall, Cimatu met with board members of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines, an umbrella organization of elected government officials from provincial down to the barangay levels, in August in connection with the implementation of RA 9003.

Cimatu then urged LGUs to be innovative in finding solutions to their respective garbage woes, with the goal of protecting not only the environment but also the health of their constituents.

The DENR, meanwhile, was looking at WtE technologies as a “win-win solution” to the worsening garbage problem in the country, particularly in Metro Manila.

Environment Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas R. Leones said the department has tapped the Jica to provide options and technologies to address garbage woes in the country, including capacity-building opportunities for the agency’s technical staff.

“This project is the Jica’s response to our request. Aside from the LGUs, our own people in the Environmental Management Bureau will also benefit from the project, as they will be trained in monitoring SWM technologies,” Leones added.