Jetstar rewards random act of honesty with free airfare

CLARK FREEPORT—Honesty is the best policy.

This was proven true at the formal launch of Jetstar Asia’s Clark-Osaka maiden flight at the Midori Hotel and Casino here on March 26.

A lost wallet was promptly returned to its owner after it was found by a member of the television crew covering the event. The wallet, containing wads of cash and a number of identification cards, belonged to a chef of the hotel who lost it while supervising the serving of food during the event.

Chef Elmer Ranera did not even realize he dropped his wallet which he later said was tucked in his waist under his apron.

Fortunately for him, his wallet was found by UNTV crew member Jerick B. Mojica who was covering the event.

Mojica immediately informed his colleagues who decided to open it to find out its owner.

But even after an announcement was made over the public-address system, nobody came forward to claim it as the hotel staff started looking for Ranera.

It turned out Ranera was already inside the hotel kitchen and out of hearing distance from the Fiesta Hall of the hotel where the event was being held. A hotel staff volunteered to call him.

A bewildered Ranera could utter no words after he was presented to Cynthia Yen-Sullivan, Jetstar Asia corporate communications manager, who returned his wallet to him.

Upon learning of the incident, Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi did not only thank Mojica for his random act of honesty; he rewarded Mojica with free tickets for two to Osaka, Japan. What turned out to be an almost unlucky day for Ranera, instead turned out to the luckiest day for Mojica.

Mojica was with the UNTV crew composed of reporter Leslie R. Huidem and cameraman Ian L. Tattao.