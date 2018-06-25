JBC draws up shortlist for SC Justice Velasco’s post to be vacated on August 8         

THE Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has drawn up a shortlist of nominees for the post to be vacated by Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr., who is set to retire from the judiciary on August 8.

Topping the shortlist were Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr.; CA Associate Justice Amy Lazaro Javier; and CA Associate Justice Ramon Garcia, who all received seven votes from the eight-man JBC panel.

CA Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas, CA Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang, CA Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, and Court Administrator Midas Marquez got six votes, while former Ateneo Law School dean Cesar Villanueva got five votes.

Velasco’s replacement would be the fifth appointee of President Duterte to the SC.

The other Duterte appointees to the SC are Associate Justices Samuel Martires, Noel Tijam, Andres Reyes Jr., and Alexander Gesmundo.

Justice Jose Reyes Jr is known as the CA justice who penned the ruling which gave the government an upper hand in its bid to regain possession of the over 2.9 hectare “Mile Long” property in Makati City from Sunvar Realty Development Corp., a real estate firm owned by the Rufino and Prieto families.

Justice Javier, on the other hand, recently penned a decision reviving the criminal case filed against five members of Tau Gamma Phi Fratenity, who were allegedly among those responsible for the fatal hazing of College of Saint Benilde student Guillo Cesar Servando four years ago.

In 2014, Justice Garcia penned a decision that junked the petition filed by alleged multi-billion pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles to nullify the resolution issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on her and her brother Reynald’s indictment for serious illegal detention.

Justice Bruselas, on the other hand, was among the three justices who issued last year a permanent the protection order in favor of a survivor and relatives of victims of Oplan Tokhang in Payatas, Quezon City.

Justice Carandang was among the justices who voted to uphold the validity of the circulars issued by Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ordering the phaseout of utility vehicles (UV) express units which are 13 years old or more.

Recently, Justice Hernando penned a ruling the enjoining the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) from awarding the multi-million contract for advertising concessions for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 to the highest bidder.

The CA decision nullified the award of the contract by the MIAA to R.S. Concepts for failing to submit its tax clearance at the prescribed time despite having the highest proposed lease rate of P126.88 million.

Hernando is known in the CA for his zero backlog record with 417 cases disposed of in 2013 and 370 in 2012.

Prior to his appointment to the CA, Hernando served as a state prosecutor with the DOJ for five years, before being appointed judge of Quezon City (QC) RTC Branch 93 where he served for at least three years.

He was later assigned as a judge at the RTC in San Pablo, Laguna.

Hernando also teaches law in San Beda College Law School, Ateneo Law School and University of Sto. Tomas College of Law and was three-time Bar examiner in commercial law.

It was the first time Marquez was shortlisted for an SC post after ousted Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno reportedly blocked his nomination for a vacancy last year.

Marquez recently testified against Sereno during the House of Representatives impeachment proceedings against the latter.

Marquez started his career in the SC in 1991 as a law clerk for several justices, including retired Associate Justice Abraham Sarmiento, Senior Justice and former Philippine Judicial Academy chancellor Ameurfina Melencio-Herrera, and retired Senior Justice Josue Bellosillo, and rose from the ranks and appointed court administrator in 2010.

He became prominent after serving as spokesman of the Court during the tenures of retired chief justice Reynato Puno and the late Chief Justice Renato Corona.

The JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen applicants to the judiciary and top Ombudsman positions.

It is currently chaired by Senior Associate Justice, now acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio, with ex-officio members Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, Sen. Richard Gordon, and Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali. Its regular members include retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Catral Mendoza, representing the justices and chairman of the JBC Executive Committee, Atty. Jose Mejia, representing the Academe, Atty. Milagros Fernan-Cayosa, representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, and retired Judge Toribio Ilao, representing the private sector.

President Duterte has 90 days to name Velasco’s replacement in the High Court.

The President is also expected to appoint the next Chief Justice and Ombudsman in the coming months.