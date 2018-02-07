Jawbreakers try to extend winning streak to 5 games

THIS should be an easy Hurdle for Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University.

The Jawbreakers are aiming to extend their winning streak to five games and jaded observers feel the hottest team in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup won’t encounter any problem achieving their goal today.

Standing in the way of the Jawbreakers are the lowly Mila’s Lechon Mighty Roasters, one of only two teams languishing in the cellar without a win.

But don’t tell that to Zark’s Burger-Lyceum Coach Topex Robinson.

Ranged against a team that has lost its first three games by an average of 19 points, Robinson remains cautious, repeatedly reminding his troops against overconfidence.

“It’s all about honoring the game. This game has been good to us and whoever it is we’re playing, we can’t disrespect the game by playing lousy,” Robinson explained.

Game time is set at 2 p.m.

Marinerong Pilipino and Wang’s Basketball-Letran, meanwhile, part ways as the two teams clash at 4 p.m. Both teams are currently in a five-way logjam for third.

Zark’s-Lyceum is coming off a tough 95-93 victory over Wang’s Basketball-Letran on Monday.

More important, their fourth straight victory indicates the Jawbreakers (4-1) are improving each game, especially in their endgame execution.

But while Zark’s Burger-Lyceum looks to extend its winning streak, Mila’s Lechon is aching to finally land in the win column after dropping its first three games, the latest a 58-70 humiliation at the hands of Gamboa Coffee Mix-Saint Clare.