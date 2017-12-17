Japanese ‘balikbayan’ diplomat builds on higher goals with PHL

Story & photos by Recto Mercene

OFFICIALS from the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Koji Haneda, celebrated the birthday of their country’s Emperor on December 6 in what seemed a much-awaited grand annual event, judging from the sheer volume of guests.

The entire diplomatic community in the metropolis, friends and many Japanese nationals were virtually in attendance as the well-heeled neighborhood’s narrow streets were crammed with parked cars.

This year’s celebration was made more memorable because the hosts, Haneda and wife Ihoko, are not strangers to this neck of the woods.

“Ako po ay balikbayan [I am a returning resident],” the Ambassador remarked in Tagalog to the guests while his spouse, clad in a kimono, nodded in agreement. She shared that they enjoyed their stay in Manila the last time they were here.

Haneda briefly talked to us, the two members of the press who were invited. The Japanese spokesman had earlier alerted the envoy about our request for an interview.

None was granted, although we were allowed to say “hello and good-bye,” as well as pose for a photograph with the couple, accompanied by the de rigueur exchange of business cards.

“My first posting in the Philippines was in 1984,” the Japanese diplomat volunteered, adding he no longer needs to familiarize himself as he and his spouse have acquired many friends and acquaintances in Manila since then.

He said the Emperor’s birthday celebration would also be held in the coming days in Cebu and Davao, as both places host many Japanese nationals.

In his opening remarks, the envoy from the Land of the Rising Sun greeted his guests in English and in the local language saying, “Good evening, everyone” and “Magandang gabi po.”

“I am very fortunate to have come back and serve as ambassador at a time when Japanese-Philippine relations have never been better,” the envoy declared.

He said that while building on past achievements and aiming for higher goals, he could not agree more with what President Duterte had pronounced during his visit to Tokyo this year: “We are entering a golden age of strategic partnership.”

“This year has been an eventful and significant one for [our countries’] relations,” he added.

‘Rock star’ reception

HANEDA congratulated the Chief Executive for the enormous success of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, having said that it was “superbly chaired last month by President Duterte.”

At the same time, he also noted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to the Philippines twice this year, and also for being the first foreign leader to step foot in Duterte’s private residence in Davao City.

“I have been told that it was indeed a very ‘rock star’ reception,” the Japanese envoy relayed of the exuberant welcome accorded to one of the longest-serving prime ministers of his country.

In return, Abe pledged a five-year economic package worth ¥1 trillion, or P450 billion, “that has been steadily implemented.”

The announcement of the Japan-funded North South Commuter Rail Project, as well as the flagship Metro Manila Subway development highlighted the leader’s trip.

“We will continue to support the Philippines in Mindanao’s peace and development, including Marawi City’s rehabilitation and reconstruction,” the good ambassador promised.

He said Japan would also cooperate with its neighbor to the southwest in enhancing maritime security capabilities and counterterrorism efforts.

On behalf of his nation, he stated, “I myself have recently turned over high-speed vessels and patrol cars to the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police.”

Grassroots exchanges

THE diplomat believes that the core strength of the two countries’ bilateral relations “lie in our people-to-people exchanges,” which have been very evident in the past years through employment, education, cultural events and tourism.

Last year, as many as 350,000 Filipinos visited Japan, while 535,000 of the Japanese envoy’s compatriots came to the Philippines. He predicted that the numbers would likely exceed this year.

He pointed out, “These grassroots exchanges will surely help deepen mutual understanding between our two peoples. I am determined to do my best to work closely with the government and people of the Philippines to further promote this ‘golden area’ of our strategic partnership.”

Royal celebration

IT could make one wonder why there is a horde of visitors who flock to the Emperor’s yearly soirée.

Regular guests need not explain why. The aroma of scorching wagyu beef and sizzling shrimp tempura that wafted in the air is enough explanation.

The Japanese chef, who had to bring his particular brand of wagyu from a prefecture in Japan, coyly admitted to this reporter that the meat costs P10,000 per kilogram. That explained the long queue of eager customers wanting to get their share of this delicacy.

The Japanese Embassy is famous for laying out their unique kind of hospitality, expressed by its culinary tradition of serving exquisite food, including a famed, flavorful meat known the world over as wagyu. Served in dainty cuts, the iconic beef melts in the mouth and needed only be chewed a few times to release its umami flavors.

Under makeshift tents in the lawn were also temporary kitchen stations that offered mounds of shrimp tempura, served piping hot by cooks and attendants.

In a nearby stall, unagi or eel are given away, as well as special rice balls wrapped in seaweed strips, which hid cuts of pink salmon inside. (In Japan there is a special day for eating unagi, the midsummer day of the Ox (doyo no ushi no hi). Due to health hazards of eating raw freshwater fish, eels are always cooked and are often served with tare sauce.)

But that is not all: In a separate room at the ambassador’s residence, adjacent to the receiving room, there were several tables groaning with sushi and other raw delights, including many more kinds of foodstuff whose names elude this culinary ignoramus.