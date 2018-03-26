Japan turns over 3 remaining TC90 patrol planes to PHL

The military accepted from the Japanese government on Monday three maritime patrol and surveillance planes, which, along with the two similar aircraft that have been delivered, were donated to the country.

“The transfer of these TC90 aircraft was originally a lease contract, but was changed into a grant pursuant to the Letter of Agreement we signed in November 2017 with the Japan Ministry of Defense [JMOD],” Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said during the ceremony.

“We are very thankful for this grant project of the JMOD following the amendment of Japan government’s Self-Defense Force Act which allows the donation of excess defense and military equipment to partner countries such as ours,” he added.

The three TC90s were delivered and transferred by the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) through the JMOD through the ceremony held at the Naval Air Group Headquarters in Sangley Point, Cavite, in an occasion graced by Lorenzana and attended by other top defense and military officials from both countries.

In March last year the JMSDF transferred two TC90s to the Philippine Navy, but the Japanese government decided in November last year to just donate the aircraft to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. One of the aircraft carried out its maiden patrol over the Scarborough Shoal in January this year.

The Department of National Defense originally signed a contract for the leasing of five TC90s from Japan before the JMOD decided to donate them instead to the Philippine Navy.

Lorenzana said the arrival of the last three planes underscored the need for the military to boost its equipment as it pursues its capability upgrade project through the Armed Forces modernization program.

“We must admit that much still has to be done to boost our military capability equipment in order to meet a number of persistent maritime security challenges,” he said.